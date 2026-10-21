There's a simple way to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for *FREE*

You can watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live and FREE on RTE Player, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels Bayern Munich vs Arsenal takes place on Wednesday, October 21

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

• FREE STREAM — RTE Player (IRE)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of Bayern’s prolific attack facing Europe’s most resilient defence. But Bayern will be without Michael Olise, who is suspended, while Jamal Musiala is also expected to miss out through injury.

The sides last met in November 2025, when Arsenal won 3-1 in North London. However, the Gunners have struggled at the Allianz Arena, losing by an aggregate score of 11-2 on their last three visits.

Want to catch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal free on RTE Player (IRE)? If you’re outside the regions where this platform is available, you may be wondering how to access the broadcast from the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere.

Here’s our complete guide to streaming Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live and free online, wherever you are.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for free

Football fans in Ireland are in luck! RTE Player will show Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live for free.

The great thing about RTE's online player is that you don't even need an account to watch this Champions League 2026/27 fixture.

All you need to do is head over to RTE Player, navigate to the big match on today and click play, it's as simple as that.

If you're traveling outside Ireland, you can watch the match from wherever you are by using a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

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Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTE Player and watch the game, completely free.

Which devices can I watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with?

You can use RTE Player to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs)

(Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs) Android TV (please note: some models may not be supported)

(please note: some models may not be supported) Android (Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above)

(Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above) Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

(tvOS 14 or later) Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

(including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield) Freely

Freesat (please note: some models may not be supported)

(please note: some models may not be supported) Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported)

(TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported) iOS (iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above)

(iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above) LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

(2016–2024 models) NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0) PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

(PS4 and PS5) Roku (Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

(Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0) Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer models)

(2017 and newer models) Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck)

(Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck) Virgin Media (360, Stream, and TiVo)

(360, Stream, and TiVo) YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes)

(BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes) Xbox (One, Series X, and Series S)

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