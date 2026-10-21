There's a simple way to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for *FREE*
Watch this Champions League 2026/27 fixture for FREE on RTE – without any messy sign-ups
You can watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live and FREE on RTE Player, and from anywhere with a VPN.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal takes place on Wednesday, October 21
► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
• FREE STREAM — RTE Player (IRE)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of Bayern’s prolific attack facing Europe’s most resilient defence. But Bayern will be without Michael Olise, who is suspended, while Jamal Musiala is also expected to miss out through injury.
The sides last met in November 2025, when Arsenal won 3-1 in North London. However, the Gunners have struggled at the Allianz Arena, losing by an aggregate score of 11-2 on their last three visits.
Want to catch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal free on RTE Player (IRE)? If you’re outside the regions where this platform is available, you may be wondering how to access the broadcast from the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere.
Here’s our complete guide to streaming Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live and free online, wherever you are.
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for free
Football fans in Ireland are in luck! RTE Player will show Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live for free.
The great thing about RTE's online player is that you don't even need an account to watch this Champions League 2026/27 fixture.
All you need to do is head over to RTE Player, navigate to the big match on today and click play, it's as simple as that.
If you're traveling outside Ireland, you can watch the match from wherever you are by using a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal online with our exclusive deal.
Watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal for FREE: Quick Guide
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTE Player and watch the game, completely free.
Which devices can I watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with?
You can use RTE Player to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on a range of devices:
- Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs)
- Android TV (please note: some models may not be supported)
- Android (Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above)
- Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
- Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
- Freely
- Freesat (please note: some models may not be supported)
- Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported)
- iOS (iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above)
- LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)
- NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0)
- PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
- Roku (Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0)
- Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer models)
- Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck)
- Virgin Media (360, Stream, and TiVo)
- YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes)
- Xbox (One, Series X, and Series S)
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Premier League 2026/27
- How to watch CazeTV from anywhere in the world
- How to watch Champions League 2026/27
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Krishi is a VPN writer covering buying guides, how-to's, and other cybersecurity content here at Tom's Guide. His expertise lies in reviewing products and software, from VPNs, online browsers, and antivirus solutions to smartphones and laptops. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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