NFL Week 6 preview: 5 games you can’t miss this weekend

Superstars Caleb Williams, Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley could all return to action in Week 6, which is also serving up the final London game of the NFL season — and more than a few red faces.

Dan Quinn and the Commanders and Nick Sirianni and the Eagles were at the heart of two humiliating blunders last weekend, and the schedule hasn't been kind to either of them.

Here's our pick of the top five NFL Week 6 games — and where to watch NFL online and on TV.

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Texans vs Jaguars

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

FREE on 5 (U.K.)

(U.K.) FREE on Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

The Texans are nowhere near as bad as their 1-4 record suggests and, judging by their display against the Eagles last weekend, the Jaguars aren't quite as slick as their 4-1 record would have us believe. Houston instantly improved with DeMeco Ryans running the defense again, but that awful 0-4 start has left them with next to no room for error. The Jags do, however, have one indisputable advantage over their AFC South rivals, in that they've been in London for well over a week.

Bears at Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX/Fox One

FREE on 5 (U.K.)

Caleb Williams' comeback looks set to materialize this weekend, and although the Bears initially did brilliantly without him, winning two games with their second- and third-string quarterbacks, the hiding they suffered at the hands of their rivals Green Bay has hastened his return. Chicago's biggest problem, however, has been its defense, so Michael Penix Jr. will be desperate to line up for the Falcons despite taking one to the ribs in their embarrassing defeat by the Ravens.

Ravens at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX/Fox One

FREE on 7Plus (Australia)

(Australia) FREE on TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

The Browns' inconceivable run under Deshaun Watson has been the undisputed feelbad story of the season, but after a reality check against the Jets, their clash against the Ravens looks set to be the ultimate Week 6 hate-watch. Baltimore's defense came up big in a rousing victory over the Falcons last weekend, and Lamar Jackson looks set to return from an ankle injury for this one.

Panthers at Eagles

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+

The odds are stacked against the Eagles to a comical degree. Not only are they coming off a crushing defeat in London, whereas the Panthers are fresh from a bye, but their best route to victory lies in tatters. Carolina have conceded the second-most rushing yards per game in the NFL — but all three of Philly's running backs are injured (although there's a chance that Saquon Barkley will be fast-tracked back). And yet there remains sheer disbelief that an Eagles team this stacked could be about to slip to 2-4.

Commanders at 49ers

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN & ABC/ESPN Unlimited

After their colossal gaffe last weekend, the last thing the Commanders needed was a date with the peerless 49ers. Dan Quinn took the blame but offensive coordinator David Blough, quarterback Jayden Daniels and everyone else involved in the fiasco was equally at fault, if not moreso. It's Quinn, however, whose position is under the microscope, and the Commanders — who have allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the league — now need to find a way to stop Brock Purdy & Co..

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