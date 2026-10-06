There's a simple way to watch Argentina vs Benin for *FREE* — stream Lionel Messi's final game

You can watch Argentina vs Benin live and FREE on Telefe (ARG) and Globoplay (BRA), and from anywhere with a VPN.

Argentina vs Benin live stream, date, time, channels Argentina vs Benin takes place on Tuesday, October 6

► Time: 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST (Wed, Oct 7)

• FREE STREAM — Telefe (ARG) / Globoplay (BRA)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of Lionel Messi’s final international appearance as world No. 2 Argentina take on 89th-ranked Benin for the first time. The match will be played at the iconic Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Messi’s 21-year Argentina career comes to a close, with the legendary forward finishing as his country’s all-time leading goalscorer and appearance holder, with 125 goals in 207 appearances. His most notable achievement, though, is undoubtedly Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph.

Want to watch Argentina vs Benin live for free on Telefe or Globoplay? If you’re outside the regions where these platforms are available, you may be wondering how to access the broadcast from the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere.

Here’s our complete guide to streaming Argentina vs Benin live and free online, wherever you are.

How to watch Argentina vs Benin for free

Football fans in Argentina and Brazil are in luck!

Telefe will show Argentina vs Benin live for free in Argentina, while Globoplay will do the same for viewers in Brazil.

The great thing about Telefe's online player is that you don't even need an account to watch this match.

All you need to do is head over to Telefe, navigate to the big match on Tuesday and click play, it's as simple as that.

If you're traveling outside these countries, you can watch the match from wherever you are by using a VPN. Our favourite is NordVPN (75% off right now) — find out more below.

How to watch Argentina vs Benin from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Argentina vs Benin live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Watch Argentina vs Benin for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Argentinian service, you'd select Argentina from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Telefe and watch the game, completely free.

Which devices can I watch Argentina vs Benin with?

You can use Telefe and Globoplay to watch Argentina vs Benin on a range of devices:

Web Browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge)

(Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge) Mobile Devices (Android 8.0 and above, iOS 16 and above)

(Android 8.0 and above, iOS 16 and above) Android TV

Android App

Amazon Fire Stick

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG & Samsung SmartTVs

iOS App

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