There's a simple way to watch AFL Grand Final 2026 for *FREE*
Watch Fremantle Football Club vs Brisbane Lions for FREE on 7Plus – without any messy sign-ups
You can watch the 2026 AFL Grand Final 2026 live and FREE on 7plus, and from anywhere with a VPN.
- FREE STREAM — 7plus (AUS)
- Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The streaming service will show every moment of the blockbuster clash between Fremantle and Brisbane at the iconic MCG, as the Dockers chase their first-ever premiership while the Lions look to make history with a third straight flag.
Australia's 7plus is a free streaming service and only requires a simple account to watch any of their content.
But, can you watch the AFL Grand Final for free in 7Plus while in the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching Fremantle vs Brisbane live and free online from anywhere.
How to watch AFL Grand Final 2026 for free
Footy fans in Australia are in luck!
The 2026 AFL Grand Final between Fremantle Football Club and the Brisbane Lions is streaming FREE on 7plus Down Under.
Prefer the big screen? You can also watch the action for free on Channel 7.
👉 Sign up to 7plus — it’s free and easy.
Abroad? NordVPN can help you access your usual streaming services, with 75% off + 3 extra months free today.
How to watch AFL Grand Final from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the 2026 AFL Grand Final live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:
NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE
Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch AFL Grand Final 2026 online with our exclusive deal.
Watch AFL Grand Final 2026 for FREE: Quick Guide
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus and watch the game, completely free.
Which devices can I watch AFL Grand Final 2026 with?
You can use 7Plus to watch Fremantle vs Brisbane on a range of devices:
- Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Android phones and tablets (Android OS 7.0 and newer)
- Android TV (Google-certified models)
- Apple AirPlay (via compatible iOS/macOS)
- Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)
- Apple TV (tvOS 12 or later, including Apple TV 4K and HD)
- Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)
- Fetch TV (Mighty and Mini 4K)
- Firefox (latest two versions)
- Foxtel iQ (via 7plus app)
- Freeview-certified TVs and devices (with HbbTV support)
- Google Chrome (latest two versions)
- Hisense TV (VIDAA U4 and newer)
- LG Smart TV (webOS 4.0 or higher)
- Microsoft Edge (latest two versions)
- Mobile apps via the 7plus app on iOS and Android
- PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (via browser or supported app)
- Safari (latest two versions)
- Samsung Smart TV (Tizen OS, 2016 models and newer)
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Krishi is a VPN writer covering buying guides, how-to's, and other cybersecurity content here at Tom's Guide. His expertise lies in reviewing products and software, from VPNs, online browsers, and antivirus solutions to smartphones and laptops. As a tech fanatic, Krishi also loves writing about the latest happenings in the world of cybersecurity, AI, and software.
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