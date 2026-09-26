There's a simple way to watch AFL Grand Final 2026 for *FREE*

You can watch the 2026 AFL Grand Final 2026 live and FREE on 7plus, and from anywhere with a VPN.

AFL Grand Final: Free Streams FREE STREAM — 7plus (AUS)

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The streaming service will show every moment of the blockbuster clash between Fremantle and Brisbane at the iconic MCG, as the Dockers chase their first-ever premiership while the Lions look to make history with a third straight flag.

Australia's 7plus is a free streaming service and only requires a simple account to watch any of their content.

But, can you watch the AFL Grand Final for free in 7Plus while in the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching Fremantle vs Brisbane live and free online from anywhere.

How to watch AFL Grand Final 2026 for free

Footy fans in Australia are in luck!

The 2026 AFL Grand Final between Fremantle Football Club and the Brisbane Lions is streaming FREE on 7plus Down Under.

Prefer the big screen? You can also watch the action for free on Channel 7.

👉 Sign up to 7plus — it’s free and easy.

Abroad? NordVPN can help you access your usual streaming services, with 75% off + 3 extra months free today.

How to watch AFL Grand Final from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the 2026 AFL Grand Final live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

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Watch AFL Grand Final 2026 for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus and watch the game, completely free.

Which devices can I watch AFL Grand Final 2026 with?

You can use 7Plus to watch Fremantle vs Brisbane on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

Android phones and tablets (Android OS 7.0 and newer)

(Android OS 7.0 and newer) Android TV (Google-certified models)

(Google-certified models) Apple AirPlay (via compatible iOS/macOS)

(via compatible iOS/macOS) Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)

(iOS 12 or later) Apple TV (tvOS 12 or later, including Apple TV 4K and HD)

(tvOS 12 or later, including Apple TV 4K and HD) Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

(including Chromecast with Google TV) Fetch TV (Mighty and Mini 4K)

(Mighty and Mini 4K) Firefox (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Foxtel iQ (via 7plus app)

(via 7plus app) Freeview-certified TVs and devices (with HbbTV support)

(with HbbTV support) Google Chrome (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Hisense TV (VIDAA U4 and newer)

(VIDAA U4 and newer) LG Smart TV (webOS 4.0 or higher)

(webOS 4.0 or higher) Microsoft Edge (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Mobile apps via the 7plus app on iOS and Android

via the 7plus app on iOS and Android PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (via browser or supported app)

(via browser or supported app) Safari (latest two versions)

(latest two versions) Samsung Smart TV (Tizen OS, 2016 models and newer)

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