There's a simple way to watch Ireland vs Argentina for *FREE*
We've found a sneaky way for you to watch Ireland vs Argentina in the Nations Championship for free
Watch the Nations Championship 2026 resume as Andy Farrell's Ireland take on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Kick-off arrives at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT / 8:10 p.m. GMT.
Both sides sit fourth in their respective Northern and Southern Hemisphere pools and will be eager to secure a victory today. However, history is against the Pumas: they have never won on Irish soil and haven't beaten Ireland since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
Looking for a free stream? We've got you covered with a multitude of options to watch Ireland vs Argentina at no cost from anywhere in the world with a VPN.
How to watch Ireland vs Argentina for free
Rugby fans in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland are in luck!
Rugbypass TV is streaming the Ireland vs Argentina game for free in the United States.
In Ireland, Virgin Media Play is making the game available free to watch on their Virgin Media One channel.
Fans in the U.K. can watch the match live and free on ITVX. New to ITVX? Register for a free account. All you need is a TV license and a valid UK postcode for an account (e.g. SE1 7PB).
OUTSIDE THE U.S., U.K. OR IRELAND? USE NORDVPN (77% OFF) TO UNBLOCK YOUR STREAM FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.
How to watch Ireland vs Argentina from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the Ireland vs Argentina live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:
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The only thing standing between you and the action should be the opposition. With NordVPN, access your usual streaming service from abroad and tune into Ireland vs Argentina.
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🌍 Unlock Nations Championship streams
No missed kick-offs. No streaming frustration. Just the Nations Championship wherever you are. Get this exclusive NordVPN deal today!
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service listed on this page and watch the game.
Which devices can I watch Ireland vs Argentina with?
You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:
Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)
Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)
Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above
Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)
Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)
Freely
Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)
Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)
iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above
LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)
NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)
PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)
Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)
Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)
Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck
Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)
YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)
Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)
You can use RugbyPass TV on all of the following devices and platforms:
Android (Mobile & Tablet) – Android 5.0 and above
iPhone & iPad – iOS 11.2 and above
Android TV – Android TV 5.0 and above
Apple TV – 3rd and 4th generation (tvOS 11 and above)
Chromecast
AirPlay
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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