There's a simple way to watch Ireland vs Argentina for *FREE*

Watch the Nations Championship 2026 resume as Andy Farrell's Ireland take on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Kick-off arrives at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT / 8:10 p.m. GMT.

Both sides sit fourth in their respective Northern and Southern Hemisphere pools and will be eager to secure a victory today. However, history is against the Pumas: they have never won on Irish soil and haven't beaten Ireland since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Looking for a free stream? We've got you covered with a multitude of options to watch Ireland vs Argentina at no cost from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina for free

Rugby fans in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland are in luck!

Rugbypass TV is streaming the Ireland vs Argentina game for free in the United States.

In Ireland, Virgin Media Play is making the game available free to watch on their Virgin Media One channel.

Fans in the U.K. can watch the match live and free on ITVX. New to ITVX? Register for a free account. All you need is a TV license and a valid UK postcode for an account (e.g. SE1 7PB).

OUTSIDE THE U.S., U.K. OR IRELAND? USE NORDVPN (77% OFF) TO UNBLOCK YOUR STREAM FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch the Ireland vs Argentina live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select United Kingdom from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service listed on this page and watch the game.

Which devices can I watch Ireland vs Argentina with?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

You can use RugbyPass TV on all of the following devices and platforms:

Android (Mobile & Tablet) – Android 5.0 and above

iPhone & iPad – iOS 11.2 and above

Android TV – Android TV 5.0 and above

Apple TV – 3rd and 4th generation (tvOS 11 and above)

Chromecast

AirPlay

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