Prime Video is wrapping up 2026 with another month of movies and TV shows to add to your watchlist. December brings a fresh batch of streaming releases, whether you’re looking for a new series to binge, a festive movie to get you into the holiday spirit or something exciting to watch over the Christmas break.

There’s plenty to keep an eye on this month, with new original productions, returning favorites and a selection of movies making their way to the platform. As always, I’ll be keeping this guide updated throughout December with everything arriving on Prime Video, including release dates and new episodes of ongoing shows. So, if you’re wondering what to watch next, here’s everything new coming to Prime Video this month.

New on Prime Video in December 2026: Top picks

‘The Man with the Bag’ (December 2)

The Man with the Bag - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video is getting into the festive spirit with “The Man with the Bag,” a Christmas action-comedy that brings together Arnold Schwarzenegger and “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson. I think this looks like a really fun pairing, especially with the film leaning into a passing-of-the-torch moment between two generations of action heroes. It’s also Schwarzenegger’s first feature film appearance since 2019's “Terminator: Dark Fate,” and his first Christmas movie in 30 years, following “Jingle All the Way.” Ritchson, meanwhile, brings plenty of action-star appeal of his own and also serves as a producer.

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When Santa Claus (Arnold Schwarzenegger) discovers that his iconic red bag of presents has been stolen by a rogue elf named Nadia (Awkwafina), Christmas is suddenly in jeopardy. With his busiest night of the year fast approaching, Santa turns to Vance (Alan Ritchson), a skilled thief who has found himself on the Naughty List. Tasked with recovering the missing bag, Vance puts together a crew of criminally talented misfits to help pull off an ambitious heist. With assistance from Santa, his elves and a few reindeer, the unlikely team must work together to retrieve the stolen sack before Christmas arrives.

Stream "The Man with the Bag" on Prime Video from Dec. 2

‘Sacred Jewel’ (December 5)

Sacred Jewel - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Sacred Jewel” is shaping up to be one of Prime Video’s biggest international drama releases of the year. This South Korean historical action-romance series reunites director Jung Dae-yoon with veteran actor Lee Sung-min, following their hugely successful 2022 drama “Reborn Rich.” That series became one of the highest-rated Korean cable dramas in television history, so there’s already plenty of anticipation surrounding their latest collaboration. The story brings together wartime action and elements of spiritual folklore, offering a little something for fans of historical dramas and adventure.

Set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, “Sacred Jewel” follows a kingdom on the brink of defeat after nearly three decades of war against the Mongol Empire. With its future hanging in the balance, young warrior Baek Gyul (Ahn Bo-hyun) is appointed to lead an elite expedition tasked with recovering the Avalokitesvara Jewel, a sacred relic believed to possess the power to protect the kingdom. Joined by experienced soldiers and a resourceful guide, the group sets out across enemy territory towards the eastern sea. Meanwhile, Princess Wang Hee (Claudia Kim) ventures beyond the safety of the palace to help the expedition.

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Stream "Sacred Jewel" on Prime Video from Dec. 5

‘Maxton Hall – The World Between Us’ season 3 (December 9)

Maxton Hall: Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Maxton Hall: The World Between Us” is returning for its third and final season, bringing Prime Video’s hugely popular German romantic drama to a close. The six-episode conclusion follows the structure of Mona Kasten’s bestselling book trilogy, with each season adapting one of the novels: “Save Me,” “Save You” and “Save Us.” Despite being set at an elite British boarding school and in Oxford, the series uses historic German landmarks to bring its lavish world to life. It’s been one of Prime Video’s biggest international hits, so fans have plenty of reason to look forward to this final chapter.

The third season picks up after Ruby Bell’s (Harriet Herbig-Matten) suspension from Maxton Hall College. With her dream of studying at Oxford hanging in the balance, Ruby is determined to clear her name, despite evidence suggesting that her boyfriend, James Beaufort (Damian Hardung), is responsible for her expulsion. The pair join forces to uncover the truth and save Ruby’s graduation, but their search brings unexpected revelations that threaten to change everything. Meanwhile, James’ friends and those closest to the couple find themselves caught up in the fallout.

Stream "Maxton Hall – The World Between Us" season 3 on Prime Video from Dec. 9

New shows on Prime Video in December 2026

December 1

All The Queen's Men (season 4)

December 3

Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers (2026)

December 4

The Devil's Hour (season 3)

Quiz from God (series premiere)

December 5

Sacred Jewel (2026)

December 9

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us (season 3 premiere)

December 16

Beast Games (season 3)

December 18

ONE Championship on Prime (2026)

December 28

One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer (2026)

New movies on Prime Video in December 2026

December 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

Artemis Fowl (2020)

Ben-Hur (2016)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bloodsport (1988)

Blown Away (1994)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bullet Train (2022)

Cyrano (2022)

Dog Man (2025)

Double Impact (1991)

Double Trouble (2026)

Flag Day (2021)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Hackers (1995)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Hollywood Stargirl (2022)

How It Ends (2021)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Mad Max (1980)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Mississippi Burning (1989)

Out of Time (2003)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Platoon (1986)

Red River (1948)

Respect (2021)

Rob Roy (1995)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (2023)

Stargate (1994)

Stargate Origins: Catherine (2018)

The Apartment (1960)

The Big Country (1958)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Boss Baby (2017)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Night Of The Hunter (1955)

West Side Story (1961)

Wonka (2023)

December 2

The Man with the Bag (2026)

December 7

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (2026)

Lee Cronin's The Mummy (2026)

Shelter (2026)

December 14

The Strangers – Chapter 3 (2026)

December 21

Passenger (2026)

I Can Only Imagine 2 (2026)

December 28

Mortal Kombat II (2026)

Live sports

Prime College Hoops Showcase (2026)

Dec. 21: Blue Devils vs. Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden (7:00 p.m. ET)

Thursday Night Football

Dec. 3: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams Dec. 10: Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots Dec. 17: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 24: Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles

NBA

Dec. 4-9: NBA Emirates Cup on Prime Knockout Rounds

NBA Emirates Cup on Prime Knockout Rounds Dec. 11: NBA Emirates Cup on Prime Championship

NBA Emirates Cup on Prime Championship Dec. 18: LA vs. Miami — 7 p.m. ET

LA vs. Miami — 7 p.m. ET Dec. 23: Houston vs. Philadelphia — 7:30 p.m. ET

Houston vs. Philadelphia — 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 23: Denver vs. Los Angeles — 10 p.m. ET

Denver vs. Los Angeles — 10 p.m. ET Dec. 31: Denver vs. Minnesota — 4 p.m. ET

ONE Championship on Prime

Dec. 18: ONE Fight Night 50: Bravo vs. Kouyate - 9 p.m. ET

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