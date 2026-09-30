There's a simple way to watch Argentina vs Bolivia for *FREE*

You can watch Argentina vs Bolivia live and FREE on Telefe (ARG) and Globoplay (BRA), and from anywhere with a VPN.

Argentina vs Bolivia live stream, date, time, channels Argentina vs Bolivia takes place on Wednesday, September 30

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST (Thu, Oct 1)

• FREE STREAM — Telefe (ARG) / Globoplay (BRA)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of Argentina’s first game back since their agonizing World Cup 2026 final loss to Spain in July.

They will face Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, with Lionel Scaloni’s side looking to continue their dominance over La Verde. They’ve won nine of their last 10 meetings with Bolivia, including each of their last three without conceding.

Lionel Messi is part of the squad but isn’t expected to feature, with his international farewell set for October 6.

Want to watch Argentina vs Bolivia live for free on Telefe or Globoplay? If you’re outside the regions where these platforms are available, you may be wondering how to access the broadcast from the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere. Here’s our complete guide to streaming Argentina vs Bolivia live and free online, wherever you are.

How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia for free

Football fans in Argentina and Brazil are in luck!

Telefe will show Argentina vs Bolivia live for free in Argentina, while Globoplay will do the same for viewers in Brazil.

The great thing about Telefe's online player is that you don't even need an account to watch this match.

All you need to do is head over to Telefe, navigate to the big match on Wednesday and click play, it's as simple as that.

If you're traveling outside Ireland, you can watch the match from wherever you are by using a VPN. Our favourite is NordVPN (75% off right now) — find out more below.

How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Argentina vs Bolivia live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is our top pick of the options – try it for 30 days with our deal below:

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Watch Argentina vs Bolivia for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Argentinian service, you'd select Argentina from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Telefe and watch the game, completely free.

Which devices can I watch Argentina vs Bolivia with?

You can use Telefe and Globoplay to watch Argentina vs Bolivia on a range of devices:

Web Browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge)

(Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge) Mobile Devices (Android 8.0 and above, iOS 16 and above)

(Android 8.0 and above, iOS 16 and above) Android TV

Android App

Amazon Fire Stick

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

LG & Samsung SmartTVs

iOS App

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