Black Friday shopping can be exhausting, especially when you're juggling multiple wish lists, comparing prices and trying to stick to a budget. But this year, Walmart is giving shoppers the option to hand some of that work over to AI.

On Tuesday, Walmart announced a partnership with Meta that lets customers shop its Black Friday deals through Muse, Meta's personal AI agent.

How Walmart's AI shopping experience works

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Unlike traditional AI chatbots that recommend products and send you links, Muse can take you through the purchasing process without leaving the conversation. Of course, you'll still have to actually approve the purchase, but it could be helpful when time is of the essence.

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And if you're nervous about giving AI access to your credit card, Walmart has built in some safeguards.

Let's say you're looking for a blender but you don't want to spend your entire afternoon comparing models. You can tell Muse what you're looking for, how much you're willing to spend and whether you need it delivered.

Walmart handles the product matching behind the scenes through its new Agent Gateway.

According to the retailer, shoppers will have access to the same prices available on Walmart.com, including Black Friday discounts and applicable membership benefits.

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Walmart also says the integration doesn't expose your broader shopping history to third-party agents.

How to shop Walmart's Black Friday deals with AI

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I decided to give this a try (hopefully my husband isn't reading this). I started by simply heading to Muse.ai. From there, I described what I wanted. You can be as descriptive as you want or even vague. I simply gave the prompt, "My husband does a lot of yard work and I'd like to find a gift to help make the job easier." I didn't give a budget (it prompted me "what's your budget?) or any other specific requirements, but you can up front to make shopping even more personal and streamlined.



Once you've done that, you're going to want to do the following:

Connect your Walmart account. Muse will direct you to Walmart to sign in before returning you to the conversation.

Set your spending limit. When adding your first product, you'll create a Walmart Agent Profile to manage what the AI is authorized to do.

Complete your purchase. You can check out directly through the conversation with your existing Walmart payment method.



Muse showed me a few items before completing the purchase. Rest assured it does pause so you can see the choices. My husband has many of the items on the list already, so that hesitation was appreciated. Since my credit card is already connected to Walmart, this safeguard is important. The last thing I want is to spend hundreds of dollars on yard equipment we already have!

Walmart's regular return policy still applies to purchases made through Muse.

5 prompts to try this Black Friday

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The more specific you are about what you need, the more useful AI shopping could be. If you're looking for someone on your list who is difficult to shop for like a teenage boy, this Muse partnership could be a lifesaver.



Here are five prompts worth trying.

"Find me the best Black Friday deal on a 55-inch 4K TV under $300 at Walmart."

"Help me buy Christmas gifts for three kids ages 6, 9 and 12 with a total budget of $150."

"Find five tech gifts under $25 that are currently discounted at Walmart."

"Find the best Black Friday deals on wireless headphones under $100. Prioritize battery life and noise cancellation."

"Help me find stocking stuffers for four people without spending more than $50 total."

I'd recommend including instructions to show you the individual prices and total cost before completing any purchase.

Bottom line

Between shopping lists, crowded stores and seemingly endless Black Friday sales, there's certainly an appeal to having AI take care of some of the legwork.

But I'd still recommend double-checking product specifications, customer reviews and prices at competing retailers before letting an AI agent make a purchase. Just because something is discounted doesn't necessarily mean it's the best deal.

Walmart says it plans to bring its shopping experience to additional AI agents and apps in the future. For now, Muse offers another way to tackle your holiday shopping list without opening dozens of browser tabs.

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