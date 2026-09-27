There's a simple way to watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland for *FREE*

You can watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland live and FREE on RTE Player, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Israel vs Republic of Ireland live stream, date, time, channels Israel vs Ireland takes place on Sunday, September 27

► Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

• FREE STREAM — RTE Player (IRE)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The free-to-air streaming service will show every moment of the Group B3 Nations League 2026/27 fixture at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary, with Israel continuing to play their home matches at neutral venues.

Both sides are looking to bounce back from opening-round defeats. Israel lost 3-1 to Austria, while the Boys in Green fell 1-0 to Kosovo in their first competitive match since their World Cup qualifying exit in March.

This match, however, comes amid considerable tension surrounding Israel’s war in Gaza. Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson said his side were “not playing with genocide, we’re playing against genocide,” while the Israel Football Association hit back by accusing him of “stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy.” Irish Fans will also be unable to attend the fixture.

Want to catch Israel vs Ireland free on RTE Player (IRE)? How can you stream this region-specific platform from anywhere? Can you watch the match while in the U.S., Canada, or elsewhere too? Here’s our full guide to watching this UEFA Nations League 2026/27 match live and free online from anywhere.

How to watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland for free

Football fans in Ireland are in luck! RTE Player will show Israel vs Republic of Ireland live for free, albeit with no commentators, pundits, or half-time analysis.

The great thing about RTE's online player is that you don't even need an account to watch this Nations League 2026/27 fixture.

All you need to do is head over to RTE Player, navigate to the big match on Sunday and click play, it's as simple as that.

If you're traveling outside Ireland, you can watch the match from wherever you are by using a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

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Watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland for FREE: Quick Guide

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTE Player and watch the game, completely free.

Which devices can I watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland with?

You can use RTE Player to watch Israel vs Ireland on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs)

(Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs) Android TV (please note: some models may not be supported)

(please note: some models may not be supported) Android (Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above)

(Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above) Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

(tvOS 14 or later) Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

(including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield) Freely

Freesat (please note: some models may not be supported)

(please note: some models may not be supported) Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported)

(TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported) iOS (iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above)

(iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above) LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

(2016–2024 models) NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0) PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

(PS4 and PS5) Roku (Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

(Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0) Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer models)

(2017 and newer models) Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck)

(Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck) Virgin Media (360, Stream, and TiVo)

(360, Stream, and TiVo) YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes)

(BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes) Xbox (One, Series X, and Series S)

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