Deck the halls early with these 12 gorgeous Best Choice Christmas trees

Christmas is coming – in fact, it's right around the corner. Whether you're planning a big bash or a smaller, more intimate family affair, then you'll know that picking out a good tree is absolutely vital. It's the centerpiece of your decorations.

Now, there are obvious advantages to choosing a real tree – they look and smell great – but it also involves the hassle of going out to pick one out, not to mention cleaning up millions of needles. That's where choosing a good quality artificial tree starts to make sense.

Best Choice has a wide range of top quality artificial trees available. You can choose a size to suit your room and there are plenty of different colors, too. Check out the 12 options below and make sure to take a look at the three tree collars I've picked out, too.

Christmas Trees

Christmas Tree Collars

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