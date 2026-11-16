Deck the halls early with these 12 gorgeous Best Choice Christmas trees
Get ahead of the Christmas rush by picking up one of these stunning trees
Christmas is coming – in fact, it's right around the corner. Whether you're planning a big bash or a smaller, more intimate family affair, then you'll know that picking out a good tree is absolutely vital. It's the centerpiece of your decorations.
Now, there are obvious advantages to choosing a real tree – they look and smell great – but it also involves the hassle of going out to pick one out, not to mention cleaning up millions of needles. That's where choosing a good quality artificial tree starts to make sense.
Best Choice has a wide range of top quality artificial trees available. You can choose a size to suit your room and there are plenty of different colors, too. Check out the 12 options below and make sure to take a look at the three tree collars I've picked out, too.
Christmas Trees
Christmas Tree Collars
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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