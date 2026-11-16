I have this running bit where I call Robert Pattinson my girlfriend. It started sometime after "The Lighthouse" because old men gone bitter with yearning is very much my brand of terminally ill brain worm, and the joke's only gotten funnier with the stellar year the "Twilight" star's had. Yesterday, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Pattinson is taking up the mantle of 007, and I broke the news to the group chat with the following message: "my girlfriend is gonna be James Bond!" No explanation needed.

I've never seen a James Bond movie all the way through, a fact that shocked my (mostly male) coworkers this morning. Now that my favorite weird little guy is in the lead, I'm willing to break that streak. Before you go calling me a rabid fangirl, I have another confession: I first watched "Twilight" all the way through this year. I attempted once in high school but had to bail at the baseball scene where the level of unabashed white corniness on display had my eyes nearly rolling out of my skull.

No, my excitement for Pattinson's 007 reign doesn't stem from nostalgia, but from a quiet fascination that's sparked into an obsession over the past decade. This, the man who insists he's "spiritually Gen Z" despite pushing 40, who lies in interviews for fun, who dragged millions of screaming fans into theaters by being a brooding, sexy vampire for a series he openly despises. And I suspect his casting has activated those same millennial women like sleeper agents who will no doubt propel this latest Bond run into one of the most commercially successful to date. With many, like myself, turning out for their first Bond venture in theaters ever.

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Action films are a notable blind spot in my cinema knowledge, one that I've been trying to fill in recent years since writing about streaming for Tom's Guide. It's not that I avoided them, per say, just that they didn't immediately appeal to me in the same way as my favorite genres — horror, art house, and damn near anything animated — did.

All the Jason Bournes, John Wicks, and Ethan Hunts of the world struck me as carbon copies of one another made in a lab to be propelled through one bombastic shoot out after the next. Now that I've caught up on a few of these iconic franchises, that opinion still rings true, though I've gained an appreciation for the kind of high-octane set pieces action fans still talk about to this day.

With Pattinson at the helm of the next Bond film, for the first time in my life, I'm excited to see a 007 movie in theaters. His talent and magnetism, even as some of the most pathetic characters I've ever seen on screen, is something straight out of the golden age of Hollywood.

A new Bond era

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Today's Bond announcement is the cherry on top of a year that's cemented Pattinson as a once in a generation acting talent. Between making our skin crawl as the charismatically slimy Chris Hansen in "Primetime" to going viral for shouting “somebody get these beggars out of here” in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster megahit “The Odyssey" and proving once again that no one does pathetic quite as well as he does in "The Drama," it's been a banner year for Pattison.

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The British actor most known for his roles as Edward Cullen in “Twilight,” Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter," and Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” series will now succeed Daniel Craig as everyone's favorite suave superspy. There's no release date yet for Pattinson's debut as 007, though we do know Denis Villeneuve, who has already worked with Pattinson on the upcoming “Dune Part 3,” will be at the helm with a script by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight.

It's clear Amazon MGM is trying to appeal to younger viewers with this pick too. After being around for over 70 years, James Bond's built a reputation as your father's (or maybe even grandfather's) favorite spy franchise. As Bruce Wayne in "The Batman," Pattinson proved he can bring a fresh edge to an iconic character without losing the mass appeal that makes a franchise work. With "The Batman" sequel currently in production, he’s also firmly established as a leading man audiences will turn out to see. For a franchise looking to usher in its next era, that's a pretty convincing résumé.

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