5 best new Netflix movies and shows this week (Nov. 16-22)

Netflix has announced its slate of new movies and shows for the week ahead, and there's plenty to be excited about. From new originals, seasonal watches, and some library titles, you're spoilt for choice. So I'm picking the highlights.

This week my selections include one of the biggest movies of 2026, which blends horror and comedy, and displays the dangers of obsession. Or how about a new Netflix holiday original, adapted from a best-selling book, and pitched. The plot seems predictable, but it'll be good for some festive warmth.

Meanwhile, binge-watchers can sink their teeth into two newcomers at opposite ends of the spectrum. There's a new game show, which will speak to shopping addicts, and a limited series based on one of the decade's most infamous crypto scams (though in my books, anything crypto is a scam).

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Finally, Netflix has a new fantasy animated flick that will be perfect for the whole family. It tells the timeless story of Cinderella from a whole new perspective. Proving that even a villainous figure can become a hero.

These are just some of the movies and shows heading to Netflix this week. Alongside my top picks, you’ll find a full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days. And for a complete overview, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in November 2026.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Obsession'

Obsession | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Bear (Michael Johnston) is a timid music shop worker hopelessly infatuated with his colleague and friend, Nikki (Inde Navarrette). When he wishes on a junk shop trinket for Nikki to love him, his wish actually comes true, but his initial joy soon turns sour when getting the girl of his dreams comes with some seriously sinister consequences.

Why you should watch it: "Obsession" is one of the biggest movies of 2026. Produced on a sub-$1 million budget, it went on to gross more than $500 million worldwide, and Navarrette is firmly in the awards conversation. It marks director Curry Barker as a next-generation filmmaking talent to watch

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Watch "Obsession" on Netflix starting November 16

'Guarding Stars'

Guarding Stars | Leighton Meester & Jared Padalecki | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: No-nonsense Hannah Brookes (Leighton Meester) is hired as the bodyguard for action-movie star Jack Stapleton (Jared Padalecki) as the A-lister tries to avoid a relentless stalker over the holiday season. To keep Stapleton's family from worrying about his safety, the two pose as a couple, and predictably, the fake romance becomes a real love affair.

Why you should watch it: Netflix's new Christmas original is based on the novel "The Bodyguard" by Katherine Center and has a distinctive Hallmark vibe. Whether or not that's a selling point is a matter of personal preference, but the holiday flick looks like a charming, cozy watch for the winter season.

Watch "Guarding Stars" on Netflix starting November 18

'Win the Mall'

Win the Mall | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Netflix's latest glossy, overedited, competitive reality series is called "Win the Mall." Hosted by Haley Baylee, it sees 10 so-called "expert shoppers" battle for a huge cash prize in a shopping mall. Expect shopping-themed challenges and an urge for some retail therapy after watching. Special guests include Jonathan Van Ness, Salish Matter, and Lilly Singh

Why you should watch it: Netflix has been bolstering its competitive game show roster in recent years, and "Win the Mall" is the latest entry in the disposable stable. It doesn't look great, but it'll probably make for suitable background noise if you need a Netflix show to watch while doing chores.

Watch "Win the Mall" on Netflix starting November 18

‘The Altruists’

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Based on the true story of financial fraud, "The Altruists" follows lovebirds Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner) and Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) as they create crypto exchange platform FTX, which collapsed in 2022 and was revealed to be a front for wire fraud, money laundering, and a litany of other white-collar crimes.

Why you should watch it: Netflix will hope "The Altruists" is met with a warmer reception than recent box office bomb "The Social Reckoning," which proved public interest in dramatic retellings of online wrongdoing isn't exactly high. Fortunately, this Netflix limited series appears to be hooked on the relationship between Ellison and Bankman-Fried, which might help it stand out. At least it'll be more evidence of what we all know: crypto bros suck.

Watch "The Altruists" on Netflix starting November 19

‘Steps’

STEPS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: A new twist on the "Cinderella" story, "Steps" reframes the fairy tale around Lilith, one of Cinder's stepsisters. When she accidentally transforms her other sister into a frog and throws the fantasy Kingdom into chaos, Lilith has to team up with Cinderella and a troll to save the day.

Why you should watch it: There's nothing novel about an animated movie putting a new spin on a classic story, but "Steps" looks like good family fun this Thanksgiving, and a solid streaming alternative to taking the whole family to see Disney's "Hexed" in theaters. It features a strong voice cast with Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Radcliffe, Peter Dinklage and Bette Midler.

Watch "Steps" on Netflix starting November 20

Everything new on Netflix: November 16-22

NOVEMBER 16

"Mike Ward: Modest" (CA) (Netflix comedy special)

French-Canadian comic Mike Ward delivers an unapologetically honest set, from dating after divorce to living life to the fullest — one impulse at a time.

"Christmas On The Ranch"

"Reporting for Christmas"

"Obsession"

"RBG"

"Run the World" seasons 1-2

NOVEMBER 18

"Gentle Monster" (AT) (Netflix film)

After moving to the countryside, Lucy hopes for a fresh start with her family — but a police visit and her husband's dark secret shatter her world.

"Guarding Stars" (Netflix film)

A no-nonsense bodyguard heads to a Montana ranch with the famous actor she's protecting. But posing as a couple for Christmas soon sparks a real romance.

"The Law of Beasts" (PL) (Netflix series)

Panic returns to Poland as a convicted child murderer nears release, reigniting moral conflict between the case's lead investigator and its psychiatrist.

"Valentina and the 12 Signs" (BR) (Netflix series)

After a devastating breakup, Valentina decides to date one man from every zodiac sign. But the universe has other plans.

"Win the Mall" (Netflix series)

Part shopping spree, part social strategy, this high-gloss reality competition drops players into a living mall where they’ll fight to outshop, outsmart, and outlast one another — and only one will walk away with the keys to the ultimate prize.

"America's Test Kitchen Friendsgiving" season 1

NOVEMBER 19

"The Altruists" (Netflix series)

The story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye - before they were accused of stealing $8 billion and became Gen Z's own Bonnie & Clyde.

"A Cherry Pie Christmas"

"Christmas at Fields Ranch"

NOVEMBER 20

"On Behalf of My Son" (BR) (Netflix film)

After her son crashes a bus, Vicentina sets out to find every victim's family, determined to apologize to them face-to-face while mourning her own loss.

"Primetime Preacher$" (Netflix documentary)

In the 1980s, televangelists Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart transformed American religion and politics, until greed, rivalry, and scandal ignited a holy war that threatened their empires.

"Steps" (Netflix family)

In this charmingly offbeat action comedy, Cinderella's "evil" stepsister Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother's wand and shatters the story as we know it.

NOVEMBER 21

"The Family Holiday"

"Marry Christmas"

"Mistletoe Mixup"

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