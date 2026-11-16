I’m tracking the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in 2026 LIVE: Console bundles, must-play games and accessories

Black Friday deals are kicking off! This year's biggest retail holiday falls on November 27, and it's going to be a big chance to save on everything Nintendo. Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are already available at several retailers, too.

To help you find the best savings, I'm sharing all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals right as they appear in this live blog. Not only am I a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide with five years of experience tracking price drops, I'm also a Nintendo fan through and through (I've played my Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for well over 1,000 hours in total.)