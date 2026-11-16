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I’m tracking the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in 2026 LIVE: Console bundles, must-play games and accessories
These are the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 deals
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Black Friday deals are kicking off! This year's biggest retail holiday falls on November 27, and it's going to be a big chance to save on everything Nintendo. Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are already available at several retailers, too.
To help you find the best savings, I'm sharing all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals right as they appear in this live blog. Not only am I a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide with five years of experience tracking price drops, I'm also a Nintendo fan through and through (I've played my Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for well over 1,000 hours in total.)
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- Zelda Hyrule Crest Nintendo Switch 2 Case: was $24 now $19
- Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $21
- PDP Afterglow Wireless RGB Gaming Controller: was $54 now $24
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $43
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: now $549 [save $37!]
LIVE: Latest Updates
Welcome!
Welcome! With Black Friday two weeks and plenty of other sales happening online, it's going to be a big week for savings. Whether you already have a Nintendo Switch 2 or you're picking one up for a loved one for the holidays, we'll be highlighting the best, editor-approved deals on games, controllers and accessories to help you save.
Add a camera to your Switch 2 for less
One of the most under looked Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is on sale for $43 at Amazon. Now you don't need the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to use GameChat since the Switch 2 has a built-in microphone. However, adding a camera lets you put your face in games like Mario Kart World.
There are also a ton of games that use the camera for actual gameplay. For instance, there are mini games in Super Mario Party Jamboree that use the camera and in Fitness Boxing 3, you can track and display the movement of your punches on screen.
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: was $49 now $43 @ Amazon
Cosy up with Persona 3: Reload on Switch 2
If you're looking for a long JRPG you can really sink your teeth into this winter, look no further than Persona 3: Reload. Right now, you can pick up Persona 3: Reload for just $25 on Amazon which is more than half off its normal price.
Whether you enjoyed Persona 5 or just want a nice JRPG you can play for hours, Persona 3: Reload is a fantastic option. In my Persona 3: Reload review, I praised the game's quality of life improvements, new animations, vibrant visuals and fresh voice cast.
If you're a fan of the series that hasn't played the game responsible for the modern Persona formula yet, you owe it to yourself to give this one a shot, especially since you can now play in handheld mode.
- Persona 3: Reload: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon
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