How to watch 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards online — Jerry Mathers to receive Icon Award

Make some popcorn, gather the kids and sit back and enjoy, because the biggest night in family entertainment is here! With Kevin Frazier and Amanda Kloots on hosting duties, here's how to watch the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards online and from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Stream the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards online: date and streaming options The 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards airs in the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sat. Nov. 9.

• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus)

Looking to “honor the timeless stories that remind us of the importance of family, no matter what form it takes,” the Family Film and TV Awards dish out prizes to the entertainment that has brought us together not only in the past year, but throughout history, with categories ranging from the latest blockbusters to the all-time classics.

The big names up for awards this year include Ryan Renyolds, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya for Outstanding Actors in a Feature Film while Iain Armitage may finally receive his flowers for his wonderfully sensitive portrayal of “Young Sheldon” in the Outstanding Actors in a TV Series category. Prizes will also be dished out to films new and old with the likes of Christmastime classics “Elf” and “Mary Poppins” up for Best Iconic Film and 2024 mega-hits “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” and “Dune: Part 2” hoping to walk away with the Best Feature Film award.

There’s also a celebration of family TV, from non-scripted shows in categories such as Best Competition Series Television and Outstanding Reality Show to Best Iconic Classic Television Series, with all time greats such as “Saved by the Bell,” “Happy Days” and “Home Improvement” on the ballot. There’s also a special Icon Award, which will honor Jerry Mathers, beloved for his role as Beaver Cleaver in “Leave it to Beaver.”

Ready for a spectacular hour of family friendly glitz and glamour? Here's where to watch the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards online from anywhere.

How to watch the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards online in the U.S.

The 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards will air on CBS on Saturday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus for Showtime subscribers and on-demand for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers the next day.

Can I watch for free? New Paramount Plus subscribers can use the 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. You can also access CBS via cable replacement service Fubo, which also offers a 7-day free trial.

You can also access CBS via cable replacement service Fubo, which also offers a 7-day free trial.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

How to watch the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards from anywhere

Just because CBS and Paramount Plus aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.

Can I watch the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards in Canada, the U.K. and Australia?

The 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards doesn't look to be streaming internationally via Paramount Plus or otherwise.

27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards Nominees

Outstanding Actors in a Feature Film

Mark Wahlberg "Arthur the King"

"Arthur the King" Ryan Reynolds "IF"

"IF" Timothée Chalamet "Dune: Part Two"

"Dune: Part Two" Zachary Levi "Harold and the Purple Crayon"

"Harold and the Purple Crayon" Zendaya "Dune: Part Two"

Outstanding Actors in a TV Series

Best Iconic Film

Best Iconic Classic Television Series

"Happy Days"

"Home Improvement"

"Saved by the Bell"

"The Andy Griffith Show"

"The Wonder Years"

Best Competition Series Television

Best Game Show

Outstanding Reality Show

"LEGO Masters"

"Little People, Big World"

"Masters of Illusion"

"Military Makeover with Montel"

Best Ensemble Television Series

Best Feature Film

All you need to know about the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards

Who is hosting the the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards? The 27th Family Film and TV Awards will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Amanda Kloots. Viewers will know Frazier from the Emmy Award-winning "Entertainment Tonight" where he has co-hosted for over a decade. Kloots meanwhile is co-host of CBS daytime show "The Talk". Speaking to "TV Insider", Frazier said: "I’m thrilled to be co-hosting the Family Film and TV Awards! We’re spotlighting everything from beloved classics like "Leave It to Beaver" and "Mary Poppins" to today’s big hits like "Abbott Elementary" and "Dune: Part 2." This is all about celebrating the shows and movies that shaped us — whether we grew up with them or are loving them right now. We’re here to honor the stories that bring us all together and create moments that stick with us long after the credits roll. It’s going to be an incredible night!" Kloots added: "Award shows are just fun. Everyone is there to celebrate each other, and it’s always a great reminder of what has gone on during the year and a way to honor those people. So, I love an awards show for that reason."

Who is receiving the Icon Award at the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards? This year's Icon Award will honor Jerry Mathers, a staple of every American household thanks to his legendary performance as Beaver Cleaver on the classic sitcom "Leave it to Beaver."

