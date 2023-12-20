How to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians online: Disney Plus release date and time

Essentially a TV reboot of the movie series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians looks like a much more faithful retelling of the beloved Rick Riordan novels. The eight-part debut season is an adaptation of The Lightning Thief, which sees Percy (Walker Scobell) incur the wrath of Zeus (the late Lance Reddick) when the king of the gods discovers that his Master Bolt has been stolen.

► Time: 12:01 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (Tue) / 7:01 a.m. GMT / 6:01 p.m. AEDT • Global stream — Disney Plus

Quite why the great Olympian believes a hapless and cripplingly docile 12-year-old to be responsible for the heist is initially a mystery. Could it be that the god of thunder isn't the brightest spark? However, it soon becomes clear that Zeus' suspicions are tied to the boy's divine lineage.

Percy is a demigod, and with the protection of the satyr Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) and a little formal training from Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), a daughter of Athena, at the demigod sanctuary Camp Half-Blood, he shows himself to be capable of extraordinary feats.

Just as he's getting to learn his own strengths, Zeus demands the return of his prized possession, and to get their hands on it Percy, Grover and Annabeth are going to have to embark on a series of Herculean labours, featuring the Minotaur, Chimera, Medusa, and a trip into the Underworld.

It'll bring ancient Greek mythology to life and have you trawling the web to separate Riordan’s tales from the ones they were based on, so read on as we explain how to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney Plus (one of our top picks for the new shows and movies to watch in December 2023). Check out the trailer below:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres with a double-header on Wednesday, December 20 on Disney Plus.

The ad-free Disney Plus price is $10.99 per month, and there's also Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more. In the US, you can get the most value with the $12.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

How to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so you shouldn't have to look too hard for access to Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode schedule

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 1: Wednesday, December 20

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 2: Wednesday, December 20

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 3: Wednesday, December 27

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4: Wednesday, January 3

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5: Wednesday, January 10

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6: Wednesday, January 17

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 7: Wednesday, January 24

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 8: Wednesday, January 31