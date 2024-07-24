Latest 'Ghostbusters' sequel is Netflix's new No. 1 movie — but critics and viewers disagree

One of Netflix's recent additions, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," has quickly become the platform's new No.1 hit, overtaking Liam Hemsworth’s military thriller “Land of Bad” .

However, despite this quick rise through the ranks on one of the best streaming services, this latest installment in the beloved franchise has sparked a significant divide among audiences and critics. While some praise its nostalgic storyline and fun cameos, others criticize it for not living up to the legacy of the original movies.

As "Frozen Empire" continues to dominate the Netflix charts, the debate rages on: is this new installment a worthy addition to the “Ghostbusters” saga, or is it something you should skip? Here are my thoughts on the latest sequel to help you decide if it's worth adding to your watchlist...

What is 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' about?

"Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" is the latest installment in the iconic franchise. The movie takes the ghostbusting team on a new adventure as they confront a supernatural threat emerging from an ancient, frozen empire.

Set against the backdrop of New York City gripped by an unnatural ice age, the Ghostbusters must investigate the mystery behind the sudden and extreme weather conditions. As they dig themselves deeper into the mess, they discover an evil force from the past that threatens not only the city but the entire world.

With a mix of new and familiar faces from the original movies, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" combines the franchise's signature humor with supernatural action.

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' reviews are a mixed bag

I have to be the first to admit that "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" didn’t quite match my expectations, and this is coming from someone who adores the franchise. But, while it doesn't live up to the legacy of the originals, I still found it an enjoyable watch thanks to the general sense of fun coupled with a few surprisingly dark elements.

However, professional critics were less than impressed with "Frozen Empire". It holds a pretty poor rating of 42% on Rotten Tomatoes from nearly 300 individual reviews, making it the lowest-rated "Ghostbusters" movie based on review scores.

Wenlei Ma from The Nightly said: “Until Ghostbusters decides if it wants to throw its lot in with one era or the other, it’s always going to be between two worlds. And that purgatory makes for a middling experience that doesn’t quite satisfy.” Meanwhile, Tribune News Service’s Katie Walsh put it simply: “Perfectly fine but incredibly dull.”

On the other hand, audiences have been kinder to the blockbuster than critics, giving it a much higher 83% score. One user review argues that "Frozen Empire" is a “very well done sequel” that has a “good plot and an interesting evil force.”

Should you stream 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' on Netflix?

Even though "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" has a low Rotten Tomatoes rating, that doesn't mean that fans of the franchise won't still enjoy it. It's a sequel that feels like it was made specifically for the series' passionate fanbase, so long as you've got a fondness for the Ghostbusters you may be able to forgive some of the flaws.

So, while it didn't exactly live up to my expectations (considering I love the original movies), I still gained some enjoyment from it. The narrative pays homage to the original, has some fun action sequences and injects a darker tone into the franchise. Of course, it’s not a standout movie, but I say it's definitely worth watching once.

Stream “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” on Netflix.