How to watch 'Big Brother' 26 online: Start date, time, cast and more

Big Brother 26 starts tonight on CBS. But after 25 seasons, how do you keep the reality show format fresh? CBS thinks it has the answer: introducing Big Brother Artificial Intelligence ('BB AI') and, for the first time ever, permitting the sixteen housemates to vote in a seventeenth cast member. Here's your guide on how to watch "Big Brother" 26 live streams online and from anywhere...

'Big Brother' U.S. 2024 streaming details The "Big Brother" 26 special two-night premiere event airs on CBS network on Weds, July 17 and Thurs, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST Thurs/ Fri). Episodes will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+ with Showtime.

“From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, 'Big Brother' loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes,” executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said about their new innovation. Fingers crossed this summer’s ‘BB AI’ theme brings the drama to Big Brother 2024.

Thriving and surviving or struggling to keep ahead of the game will be an ex-marine and a former undercover cop plus a celebrity chef, a VIP cocktail server and a crochet business owner (see below for full list of housemates, where they come from and what they do). But who will take the $750,000 prize? Will it be the mystery late arrival?

Stay tuned to find out by watching "Big Brother" 26 online in the U.S., U.K. and anywhere in the world you are.

How to watch 'Big Brother' 26 online in the U.S.

The "Big Brother" season 26 special two-night premiere event airs on the CBS network on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST Thurs/ Fri). It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

New episodes will subsequently air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, featuring live evictions.

You'll need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan to watch live, which costs $11.99/month after its 7-day free Paramount Plus trial. Or, if you don't mind watching on catch up. you can opt for the more affordable Essential tier that starts from $5.99/month (again with a free one-week trial).

If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option, with plans starting from $79.99/month for 150+ channels. Plus, if you haven't used it before, you can take advantage of the 7-day free Fubo trial.

If you're outside of the U.S. and have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the "Big Brother" 26 live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch 'Big Brother' U.S. 2024 live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Big Brother" 26 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the action live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

How to watch 'Big Brother' 26 in Canada

Just like south of the border, Canadians can watch "Big Brother" U.S. streams with a Paramount Plus subscription.

With coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, prices for the service start at $6.99 CAD a month after you've enjoyed your first 7 days free.

How can I watch 'Big Brother' U.S. in the U.K?

It's bad news for Brits, even though Paramount Plus is available in the U.K. it will not be showing "Big Brother" U.S. 2024 and it also doesn't look like it will be available on any other channels.

However, if you're traveling to the U.K. and wish to watch your domestic streams of season 26 of the hit reality show then you can use a VPN to do exactly that and avoid geo-restrictions. Full details above.

How to watch 'Big Brother' U.S. season 26 online in Australia

As with the U.K., even though Paramount Plus is available in Australia it will not be showing "Big Brother" 26 and it also doesn't look like it will be available on any other channels.

But, if you're traveling Down Under and wish to watch your domestic streams of season 26 of the hit reality show then you can use a VPN to do exactly that and avoid geo-restrictions.

'Big Brother' season 26 housemates (2024)

What has Julie Chen Moonves said about Big Brother 2024? While noting that, "AI can be good. AI can be evil" she has predicted that she will be getting involved in the game like never before - and when you think she has presented the show since its debut in July 2000, that might prove to be very interesting. "You're going to see a whole new side to the Chenbot," she has promised, embracing the cruel nickname that early appearances earned her for a perceived robotic style of presenting as she tried to adapt from a news environment to a reality show.

