How to watch 'Ghosts' season 3 online — stream US sitcom from anywhere

A head count is needed pronto at the start of "Ghosts" season 3, after at least one of Woodstone Mansion's spirits was "sucked off" through the roof and into the afterlife. Want to find out the identity of the latest departee? You came to the right place...

"Ghosts" season 3 airs on CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S. and Global TV in Canada from Thursday, February 15 — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Ghosts' season 3 release date and time ► Date and time: "Ghosts" season 3 airs at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Thursdays.

• U.S. — Watch on CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus)

• CA — Watch on Global TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) decide to convert the barn into a restaurant, but their plans are foiled by a very different kind of squatter, which doesn't give a hoot about their vision.

Bela (Puna Patel) returns to the scene of that traumatic Christmas with her now-boyfriend Eric (Andrew Leeds), whose near-death experience has had a profound, lasting and deeply disturbing impact.

Sam is horrified when she discovers that one of the residents has the power to enter the dreams of the living and affect their day-to-day decisions, while two of the ghosts crack the secret of moving on. Or so they think...

Read our guide below for how to watch "Ghosts" season 3 online and from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch 'Ghosts' S3 in the US

In the U.S., "Ghosts" season 3 premieres on CBS on Thursday, February 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month).

The cheaper $5.99/month Essentials plan lets you stream episodes the following day.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services with CBS. The streamer all of the local broadcast networks and most of the top cable channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. And it's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus with Showtime has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Frasier, 1923 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Showtime plan also comes with that network's shows, like Billions and Yellowjackets.

Watch 'Ghosts' season 3 from anywhere

How to watch 'Ghosts' season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently off traveling in a country where CBS isn’t available? With the right VPN (Virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more down to a minimum of $6.67).

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

How to watch 'Ghosts' season 3 in Canada

In Canada, "Ghosts" season 3 airs on Global TV at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday, starting February 15.

The network also has an online streaming platform, which lets you watch some shows the day after they air, with no need to log in for the first seven days.

You can also stream "Ghosts" via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

How to watch 'Ghosts' season 3 in Australia

"Ghosts" season 3 is available to stream on Paramount Plus in Australia, with the premiere set for Friday, February 16.

A subscription to the streamer costs AU$9.99 a month after the one-week free trial.

Remember: if you're based in Australia but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to Paramount Plus and stream "Ghosts" season 3. All you need is a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch 'Ghosts' season 3 in the UK?

The US version of "Ghosts" airs for free in the U.K. (with a TV license) on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. However, at the time of writing it isn't clear when season 3 will come out. (You can, however watch all five seasons of the British version, plus the Christmas special, right now on iPlayer).

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S., Canada or Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend ExpressVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.