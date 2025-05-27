Prepare to become obsessed with a niche talent you’ve never heard of, because “AGT” is back for an historic 20th season. There’s sure to be plenty of show-stopping moments and cutting critiques so here’s how to watch "America's Got Talent" season 20 from anywhere with a VPN .

'America's Got Talent' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "America's Got Talent" S20 premieres on Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes stream on Peacock the day after transmission.

• U.S. — NBC via Sling TV and Peacock

• CA — City TV+

• AU — 7Plus (Realease date TBC)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Format creator and talent show royalty Simon Cowell hops across the Atlantic to lead the judging panel for a tenth outing alongside Howie Mandell, who marks his 16th season this year and Sofie Vergara, who joins the judges for a sixth time. Former Scary Spice Mel B is also back after a six-season hiatus, rejoining the panel for a seventh season. Also marking his seventh appearance is host Terry Crews, a constant bundle of energy on hand to celebrate, or commiserate, with the contestants.

Throughout the season, a whole host of contestants from across the States and beyond will take to the stage, all hoping their talented efforts will avoid the red buzzer and maybe even earn them a press of the converted Golden Buzzer, on their way to a potential £1 million prize and a chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Previous seasons have been won by singers, dancers, magicians, poets, ventriloquists and even dogs, so it's anyone’s guess who will wow the judges and the American public this year.

Ready for another spectacular season of “AGT”? We’ve got all the info on how to watch "America's Got Talent 2025 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'America's Got Talent' season 20 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"America's Got Talent" 2025 premieres on Tuesday, May 27 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Regular episodes will air in the same slot weekly.

NBC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes the following day on Peacock, which costs $7.99 per month basic or $13.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.

U.S. viewers overseas can access their usual streaming subscription with using NordVPN.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Cut the Cord Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

Watch 'America's Got Talent' season 20 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "America's Got Talent" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the dating show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's one of the best VPNs on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN now with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're outside the U.S. and want to view a local service, you would select America from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch 'America's Got Talent' 2025 online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in the U.S., "AGT" season 20 arrives on Tuesday, May 27 with episodes going out weekly at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Canadians can watch on Citytv. New episodes will also be available to stream on Citytv+ and the Citytv app after transmission.

Canadians traveling abroad can unblock Citytv from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

Can I watch 'America's Got Talent' 2025 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Netflix was formerly the home for "America's Got Talent" in Blighty. However, since the whole franchise was pulled from the streamer, there's no U.K. home for "AGT" S20 at present.

However, Brits can enjoy the current season of the U.K. version of the show, "Britain's Got Talent," for FREE on ITVX.

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian fans visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

How to watch 'America's Got Talent' 2025 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"America's Got Talent" streams for FREE on 7Plus Down Under, however there's no confirmed release date just yet. We wouldn't expect episodes to be too far behind their U.S. debut however.

With NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

All you need to know about 'America's Got Talent' season 20

'America's Got Talent' season 20 trailer

20 Seasons. 1 Stage. Get Ready for the Biggest AGT Ever | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What is the 'America's Got Talent' 2025 release date? "America's Got Talent" season 20 is set to debut on Tuesday, May 27 in North America. The Australian release date is TBC.

'America's Got Talent' season 20 episode guide

While it's unconfirmed how many episodes will comprise the 2025 run of "AGT," after auditions, knock-out rounds and the grand final, previous seasons have reached around 20 episodes, so we'd expect something similar this year. Here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "Auditions 1" - Tuesday, May 27

- Tuesday, May 27 Episode 2: "Auditions 2" - Tuesday, June 3

Who are the 'America's Got Talent' 2025 judges?

(Image credit: Peacock)

The judges the acts will be hoping to impress this season are:

Simon Cowell

"Simon Cowell returns for his 10th season, continuing his legacy of discovering extraordinary talent. Known for his candid critiques, Cowell remains a central figure on the panel."

Howie Mandell

"Marking his 16th season, Howie Mandel brings his seasoned perspective and humor back to the AGT stage."

Sofia Vergara

"Sofía Vergara returns for her sixth season, offering warmth and enthusiasm that resonate with both contestants and viewers."

Mel B

"After a six-season hiatus, Mel B rejoins the panel for her seventh season, replacing Heidi Klum. Known for her vibrant personality, Mel B adds renewed energy to the show."

Who is hosting 'America's Got Talent' 2025?

(Image credit: Peacock)

"Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") returns to host his seventh season, bringing his signature charisma and support for the contestants."

More from Tom's Guide