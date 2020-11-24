How to watch Saved By the Bell reboot on Peacock: Release date, cast, trailer and reviews

Saved By the Bell on Peacock details Release date: Wednesday, Nov. 25 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, John Michael Higgins, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez

Episodes: 10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 71%

School is back in session when you watch the Saved By the Bell reboot. The Peacock TV original series is a direct sequel to the classic sitcom set in Bayside High School. It follows a new class of characters, including the kids of Zack Morris and Jesse Spano.

Yes, original stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) all make appearances, while Elizabeth Berkley (Jesse) and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) are series regulars. They join new cast members led by Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy, a smart sophomore who transfers to Bayside.

Her school was shut down by Zack Morris himself, now the governor of California (no, we're not kidding). He's in hot water for closing poor schools, so he proposes they send affected students to wealthy ones, including Bayside. The new influx gives privileged Baysiders — including Zack and Kelly's kid Mac and Jesse's son Jamie — a much-needed dose of reality.

How to watch Saved By the Bell reboot in the US

If you're in the U.S., all 10 episodes of the Saved By the Bell season 1 will be released Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Peacock is the new-ish streaming service from NBC Universal and comes in two tiers: Peacock Free vs Premium. Only the first episode of Saved By the Bell is available for free; to watch the rest, you'll need Peacock Premium.

Peacock has huge library of licensed content drawn from the many brands housed under NBCUniversal. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. There are classic movies and recent blockbusters, too.

How to watch Saved By the Bell reboot in the UK

Bad news, Brits — Peacock TV is not available in the UK and Saved By the Bell reboot is exclusive to the streaming service.

If you're a Peacock subscriber who happens to be in the UK, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Saved By the Bell reboot in Canada

Canadians are in luck, because Corus has a deal to stream Peacock's original shows.

The Saved By the Bell reboot will debut in Canada on Nov. 26 (the day after the American premiere). The first two episodes will air back-to-back at 8 p.m. on the W Network. The first episode will also air at 8 p.m. on Global.

The entire season can also be streamed on STACKTV on Amazon Prime Video, which has a 30-day free trial and costs $12.99 per month after.

Saved By the Bell reboot trailer

The trailer starts with the familiar sound of the ringing school bell. Time to grab the books and hope the dog didn't eat all the homework last night!

But as we soon see, this is a different Bayside — though there are still familiar faces roaming the halls, like A.C. Slater and Jesse Spano.

Saved By the Bell reboot cast

The cast of the Saved By the Bell reboot mixes familiar faces from the classic show with new characters. Here's the cast list:

Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy , a smart, ambitious sophomore who attends Bayside High after her local school gets shut down

, a smart, ambitious sophomore who attends Bayside High after her local school gets shut down Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris , son of Governor Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski

, son of Governor Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano , Jessie's son and captain of the Bayside football team

, Jessie's son and captain of the Bayside football team Alycia Pascual-Peña as Aisha , Daisy’s best friend who wants to play football

, Daisy’s best friend who wants to play football Josie Totah as Lexi , a trans fashion influencer and cheerleader

, a trans fashion influencer and cheerleader Dexter Darden as Devante, a new student at Bayside

a new student at Bayside John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman

Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, guidance counselor

guidance counselor Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater , P.E. teacher and coach

, P.E. teacher and coach Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris , governor of California

, governor of California Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski , first lady of California

, first lady of California Ed Alonzo as Max , the owner of The Max.

, the owner of The Max. Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle , a fashion designer

, a fashion designer Patrick Thomas O'Brien as Mr. Dewey, the math teacher from the original series

Saved By the Bell reboot reviews

Saved By the Bell reboot reviews are almost uniformly positive. Here's a round-up of what critics are saying:

The New York Times: "The new “Saved by the Bell,” debuting Wednesday on Peacock, is quick and funny, and it achieves a tricky blend of staying true enough to its source material while adapting to the standards of the day."

AV Club: "This Bayside is a bubble, a satirical vessel for exploring how privilege resists change. And, without taking itself too seriously, the show mines this tension for stories that, by and large, feel fresh in the realm of modern teen comedies."

Vulture: "This single-camera, ten-episode Saved by the Bell, which skewers the original in all the right, incisive ways, is a smart, often hilarious reimagining of a show that is beloved more on ironic terms than sincere ones, a fact that the Peacock sitcom understands down to its Bayside-mocking bones."

TV Line: "The teen dynamics are a little familiar at times, but the revival dares to tackle class disparity and white privilege while playfully mocking the original’s consequence-free low stakes. It still has heartfelt inspirational speeches… but it makes fun of them at the same time."

Variety: "Those plots are universal to be sure, and while the main problems are still solved for a blue-sky happy ending by the time the credits roll, the writing digs deeper to explore themes of class and privilege. Along the way it also turns traditional character tropes on their head—the stacked athlete is actually terrible at football, the presumed jock has theatrical aspirations, the new QB is not who you’d expect."