How to watch Young Sheldon season 6 online — Premiere date, time and more

Things are getting serious when you watch Young Sheldon season 6 online. The Big Band Theory prequel series is coming off a dramatic season 5 finale, where the whole family's dramas took center stage.

Young Sheldon season 6 channel, start time Young Sheldon season 6 premieres Thursday (Sept. 29).

• Time — 8 p.m. ET/PT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Last time we saw Meemaw (Annie Pott) and Georgie (Montana Jordan), they were in the slammer after trying to buy cheap cigs in Mexico. While this was a bit of a laugh at first, the ripple effects are real.

George has to go down below the border to bail them out, and that's spending money the family has no need to lose. Times are tough for the family, and who knows where George is getting this cash from. Meanwhile, Georgie has a new child coming into this world soon, and Mandy (Emily Osment) will not be at all happy with this added headache.

As for Sheldon (Iain Armitage)? We know he'll be spending more time this season at school (possibly making more friends?) and that in this first episode, he and Missy (Raegan Revord) meet and Missy (Emily Osment). Later this season, Sheldon and Missy will try and help the family's funds situation.

Here is everything you need to watch Young Sheldon season 6. Plus, watch a trailer below:

How to watch Young Sheldon season 6 from anywhere on Earth

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Young Sheldon season 6 if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Young Sheldon season 6 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Young Sheldon season 6 premiere Thursday (Sept. 29) at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed on Paramount Plus with a Premium subscription.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is one of the best live TV services with CBS. The streamer all of the local broadcast networks and most of the top cable channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. And it's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight and the iCarly revival. You need a Premium membership to watch the CBS live feeds for NCIS season 19.

How to watch Young Sheldon season 6 in Canada

Canadians will see Young Sheldon season 6 at the same time and date as Americans. It's broadcasting on CTV, at 8 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Young Sheldon season 6 in the UK or Australia?

Unfortunately, it looks like those in the UK and Australia won't be able to watch Young Sheldon season 6 live, as it doesn't appear to be airing on any local channels.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help anyone traveling abroad access their paid subscription services.