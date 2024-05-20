How to watch 'Dune: Part Two' online — stream from anywhere

Less than 12 weeks after its massively-anticipated big screen release, the climax of Denis Villeneuve's epic retelling of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel is already coming to streaming platforms in North America. In this article, we'll explain where you can watch "Dune: Part Two" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Dune: Part Two' streaming info The streaming premiere date for "Dune: Part Two" is Tuesday, May 21.

The 2 hour 46 minute "Dune: Part Two" picks up where the first movie left off with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) — heir to the fallen House Atreides dynasty — is living with the desert-dwelling Fremen people, promising to fight with them and the enchanting Chani (Zendaya) to defy the oppressive rule of House Harkonnen.

Looking to extract revenge for himself and his family and free Arrakis from Harkonnen jurisdiction, Paul must also bear the burden of his powers, destiny and the foreboding 'prophecy' that haunts his visions.

Director Denis Villeneuve has pulled out all the stops to realize his own vision for the blockbusting second chapter, with the budget estimated at 190 million and comprising an all-star ensemble cast that includes the likes of Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista and Christopher Walken. And it appears to have paid dividends for Warner Bros., with the current box office return at over $700 million.

So if you haven't had the opportunity to see this spectacle at the cinema, you can now enjoy it in the comfort of your own home. Here's where to watch "Dune: Part Two" online — no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch 'Dune: Part Two' online in the U.S.

You can stream the second chapter of "Dune" on HBO's Max platform from Tuesday, May 21 in the U.S. Plans start from $9.99/month, or you can pay more to ditch the ads and improve the picture and sound quality. Prequel series "Dune: Prophecy" is set to hit the platform later in the year, too. If you're traveling outside of the U.S., you can watch "Dune: Part Two" online now by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'Dune: Part Two' online from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Dune" on your domestic Netflix or other streaming subscription?

You can still watch the movie thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for film fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

How to watch 'Dune: Part Two' in Canada

"Dune: Part Two" is available to stream from Tuesday, May 21 on Crave in Canada, with subscriptions starting at $9.99/month.

Traveling away from Canada? Access your regular streaming service from abroad with NordVPN.

Can I watch watch 'Dune: Part Two' in the U.K.?

No streaming service release date has yet been announced in the U.K. for "Dune: Part Two", having only hit cinemas at the start of March.

You can still watch at home, however, with the film available to buy and rent now on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video.

It's expected that the sequel will land on Sky Cinema when it does eventually hit U.K. streaming. This would be a change to the first film, as you can watch "Dune: Part One" online on Netflix in the British Isles.

Can I watch 'Dune: Part Two' online in Australia?

As in the U.K., "Dune: Part Two" isn't available on any streaming services Down Under.

Instead, you'll need to rent or buy it on a VOD platform such as Amazon Prime Video, where it's currently $29.99 to rent and $34.99 to buy.

Traveling to Australia? If you're visiting from a country where this movie is available on a streaming service to which you already subscribe, then you can watch via a VPN. We think the best VPN right now is NordVPN.

'Dune: Part Two' cast

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

as Paul Atreides Zendaya as Chani

as Chani Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

as Lady Jessica Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

as Gurney Halleck Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha

as Feyd-Rautha Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

as Princess Irulan Dave Bautista as Beast Rabban

as Beast Rabban Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV

as Emperor Shaddam IV Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring

as Lady Margot Fenring Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli

as Shishakli Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam

as Reverend Mother Mohiam Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Is 'Dune: Part Two' good?

Malcom McMillan, senior writer for Tom's Guide, called "Dune: Part Two" the best film of the year so far when it hit theaters at the start of March.

In his "Dune: Part Two" review, he lauded the "incredible" sound design, "sheer majesty of the technical aspects of this film," and called it "an incredible epic on a massive scale with unparalleled technical prowess on display".

"The movie draws an easy comparison to another science fiction epic in this regard," said Malcolm. "The original "Star Wars" movie and the original trilogy it spawned have this same balance of charm and lightheartedness set against the backdrop of a brutal war for the fate of the galaxy."

Performance-wise, Malcolm gave particular props to Austin Butler, although thought that the "Elvis" actor was underutilized. "But again, this is a nitpick and it's a shortcoming that gets washed away by the technical brilliance of this film.

"If it's not the best movie of the 21st century, it's certainly in the conversation."