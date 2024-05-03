How to watch 'I Kissed A Girl' online from anywhere

Dannii Minogue, the host of "I Kissed A Boy", returns with an all-female version of the popular show but this time with girls. Same format, same sparks, same heartbreak. Watch "I Kissed A Girl" from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for FREE!

"I Kissed A Girl" with Dannii Minogue, Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. time and date: "I Kissed A Girl" begins on Sunday, May 5 on BBC Three at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) and continues at the same time on Monday, May 6.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

We all know how it works by now. The contestants/publicity-seekers are paired up beforehand but, as Cher tried to tell everybody with the execrable "Shoop Shoop Song" back in the day, it's in the kiss.

What is? Everything apparently. Once these lot have puckered up at a beautiful Italian Masseria (farmhouse), the next stage is to work out whether that moment of osculatory endeavour made their world spin or left them feeling flat.

"The girls bring a different energy and they are so much fun," insists host Dannii Minogue. "They wear their hearts on their sleeves and don’t hold back with their affections or opinions. Every episode is electric!"

So if you don't want to miss a single kiss of this "queer girl summer" dating extravaganza, read on to find out how to watch "I Kissed a Girl" from anywhere in the world...

"I Kissed A Girl" with Dannii Minogue for FREE

Watch "I Kissed A Girl" FREE on BBC Three from Sunday, May 5 at 9.00pm BST. It will also be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and you don't want to miss this brand new twist on a popular show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'I Kissed A Girl' with Dannii Minogue from abroad

You don't have to miss any of the drama from the new ten-part series of "I Kissed A Girl" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream "I Kissed a Girl".

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Girl' with Dannii Minogue in the U.S.?

There are no plans to air "I Kissed a Girl" in the U.S. right now, although you can now watch "I Kissed a Boy" on Amazon Prime Video, with all episodes available to stream on demand.

Prime Video comes as a part of a full Amazon Prime membership, starting from $14.99 a month after a 30-day free trial, of course.

However, if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch all episodes of "I Kissed a Girl" by using a VPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch 'I Kissed a Girl' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy the "IKAG" by tuning in to BBC Three on at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) on Sunday, May 5. Season 1 continues at the same time on Monday, May 6 and will also be FREE to stream on BBC iPlayer subsequently.

If you're away from the U.K., you can still catch the show by using a VPN service.

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Girl' with Dannii Minogue in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are no plans to air "I Kissed a Girl" in Canada right now although you can watch all episodes of "I Kissed a Boy" on CTV.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch "IKAG" by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Girl' with Dannii Minogue in Australia?

There's no word on when "I Kissed a Girl" will hit Australia, but it's worth noting that I Kissed a Boy" arrived on 10Play four months after it aired in the U.K..

If you are a Brit Down Under for work or on vacation you can watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Girl' in New Zealand?

TVNZ has secured the rights to "I Kissed a Girl" (2024), but there's no firm release date as yet. In the meantime you can stream all nine episodes of "I Kissed a Boy" free on the TVNZ+ streaming platform.

If you are traveling abroad for work or on vacation you can watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Girl' in Denmark?

TV2 Denmark has the rights to air all episodes of "I Kissed a Girl," but there's no release date as yet.

If you are traveling abroad for work or on vacation you can watch BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

What has Dannii Minogue said about "I Kissed A Girl"? "I Kissed a Boy" was the first gay dating show in the UK, and now it’s back for the girls who like girls! How does that feel? "We are so excited to be back and to share the stories of these girls. They are open and honest in their search for love, funny and surprising. Get ready for a whole rollercoaster of emotions. I genuinely laughed and cried watching all the antics in the masseria." How does this series compare to "I Kissed a Boy"? "Although this is the same format, it feels brand new. The girls bring such a different energy and I feel that stories of girls who like girls have been sadly missing from so much of what we see on TV. While the girls open up to possible love, I think so many viewers will be both educated and entertained. As each day developed, it sparked a lot of heartfelt conversation on and off the set. With lots of queer females on the crew, it created an incredible environment that supported the cast and it was a joy to be a part of it." Tell us about the girls… "They are so much fun! They wore their hearts on their sleeves and they did not hold back with their affections or their opinions. They are so diverse in their personalities and in what they are looking for in a partner. The girls move fast, and every episode is electric with the last minutes of each episode leaving me wanting to know what was going to happen next!" What did you learn working with the girls? "I was on a learning curve with the boys, but with the girls, I actually needed a glossary of lesbian lingo to decode some of the conversations. In the best possible way, their language cuts to the chase and I was happily catching up. You will know what I mean when you hear fun descriptions like ‘golden retriever’ and ‘black cat’." You drop in at the masseria for the Chemistry Tests. Tell us about the first one about ‘red flags’... "It leans into a saying that comes up in conversation regularly with the girls. We wanted to use this to find out what would turn each girl off or give her the ‘ick’. It was a great way for the group to get to know each other in the early stages of their summer of love. This challenge absolutely turned the Masseria upside down and there were long moments of navigating a level of awkwardness I had never experienced before." What makes this show so special? "The girls and their genuine search for love, with inhibitions left at home, we watch it all unfold in the sun-soaked romantic Italian landscape. In my role as Cupid I always hope that an attraction sparks with such intensity that it leads to a lasting relationship - but my lips are sealed as to whether that happens this series… One thing I can tell you is that it was the ultimate lesbian summer holiday that the girls loved so much. I got the feeling they didn’t want it to end! I am so proud of these girls and can't wait for viewers to discover this groundbreaking and hugely entertaining series!"

Meet the girls

Who are the "I Kissed a Girl" contestants? Name: Abbie

Age: 24

From: Brighton

Job: Makeup artist and hair stylist Abbie lives at home with her parents and older sister in Brighton, where she owns her own salon. She loves the city’s queer and accepting energy. Abbie came out to her family when she was 12 years old, and it was her grandad who was her biggest support and ally. With her long blonde hair and feminine clothes, Abbie says people don’t usually realise she’s a lesbian. She says she finds herself constantly having to ‘come out’. Name: Amy

Age: 24

From: Surrey, living in London

Job: Social media manager Amy grew up in a conservative corner of Surrey, attending a private school where she was lacrosse captain. Amy had feelings about her sexuality from as early as 13 but she didn’t find the confidence to come out to family until she was 21. Both of Amy’s sisters are also lesbians. Amy says she has a femme energy and is attracted to other femme girls. Amy jokes that ‘femme for femme’ lesbians are a dying breed and that she’s always playing second fiddle to more masc-presenting girls. Name: Cara

Age: 25

From: Ballycastle, Northern Ireland

Job: Support worker/aesthetics Cara is known for her sense of humour and sense of adventure. Her friends joke that life is never dull with Cara around! She grew up on a council estate and is proud of people knowing where she’s come from in life. Cara identifies as bisexual, and she’s had relationships with men and women. She explains that being Bi can be a weird feeling because she can sometimes feel ‘stuck in the middle’. Some men treat her like a kink and some queer women see her as ‘not gay enough’. Name: Demi

Age: 23

From: Hemel Hampstead

Job: Publishing executive Demi jokes that she is a ‘baby gay’ - she’s had a few experiences with girls but has never been in a relationship. Demi graduated with a master’s degree in Gender, Media and Culture and now works as a publishing assistant. She lives with her family in Hemel Hempstead, and her family are of Nigerian heritage. As a self professed ‘lover girl’ Demi tends to gravitate towards interesting people and pays more attention to ‘vibes’ than looks. She’s excited to meet a girl with a first kiss but expects she’s going to fluff it up somehow… ‘I’ll probably trip up or touch a boob, watch this space!’ Name: Fiorenza

Age: 22

From: Glasgow

Job: Drummer for band Uninvited Fiorenza is a chef by day and a drummer by night. With her masculine rock-chick style, Fiorenza says that girls often assume she’s a ‘player’ but in fact she couldn’t be further from it. Fiorenza says she’s a real ‘softie’ and her usual type is a femme girl with an edgy fashion sense and bags of personality. She loves an assertive girl who is hard to get - known to the dating scene as a ‘Black Cat’. As the only single member of her band, Fiorenza is hoping that she can find her perfect cat in the Masseria. Name: Georgia

Age: 28

From: Hunmanby, North Yorkshire

Job: Professional footballer Georgia is a professional footballer and has played since she was eight years old. In the past, Georgia has struggled with the word ‘lesbian’ because of the negative use of the word by other kids at school. Over the years, she’s managed to shake off those feelings and now feels proud in her sexuality and in her own skin. Georgia normally gravitates towards femme girls with a bit of an edge. She wants to meet a girl who has her own ambitions, and who understands that football is a big part of her life. Name: Lisha

Age: 22

From: Caernarfon, Wales

Job: Psychology undergraduate Lisha grew up in the small town of Bangor, Wales and is currently studying for her postgraduate degree in Psychology. She played football from a young age, and though she may have hung up her boots to focus on her studies, it doesn’t stop her from supporting the Welsh dragons. Lisha has had relationships with girls in the past, but she says it’s been tricky to find the right dynamic. She connects with femme girls and tends to take a more dominant role in a relationship, but it can be frustrating when partners only want to see her in the ‘masc’ box and don’t let her express her feminine side too. Name: Meg

Age: 24

From: Goole, West Yorkshire

Job: Fire breather Meg is a dancer and fire-breather from West Yorkshire. She describes herself as a homebody and her friends call her ‘Mama Meg’. She is known for her funky style and her love of tattoos. Meg hates labels, but if she had to label herself she would say she’s ‘bisexual with more of a preference towards women’. She is looking for someone who can match her energy, someone who has a good heart and someone who would never make her feel second best. Name: Naee

Age: 25

From: London

Job: Engineer Naee works as an engineer, maintaining the rides at iconic London attractions. When she came out to her mum and sister, her sister shouted, “I knew it!”. Naee is a masc girl and says she only dates femmes. Naee loves to take the lead in a relationship and treat her girlfriend like a princess. She says she quite likes a girl behind the wheel, but she’ll take care of everything else - she will carry your bags and open the doors. Name: Priya

Age: 23

From: Newport, South Wales

Job: Hotel customer service Priya is a self-confessed ‘daddy’s girl’, known for being full of energy and always speaking her mind. Her family nickname is ‘Priyoncé’ because she’s known for being a diva! Priya says she finds it hard to meet other queer women in her local area, and in the past, she has turned to rather unconventional methods… She once set her distance setting on hinge to a location in America. Priya admits she has a habit of falling fast for girls and she’s trying to learn to take things at a slower pace. Name: Eva

Age: 22

From: Belfast

Job: Fashion graduate With a degree in Retail Fashion, Eva likes to mix up her style. She describes herself as ‘Stem’ - a girl with a mix of masculine and feminine energy. Eva has had relationships but doesn’t think she’s ever been in love. She has found it hard meeting other queer friends but has recently built up a circle of mates through a football team; they call themselves the ‘football mums’. Eva’s favourite traits in women are confidence, ambition, and independence. Her biggest red flag is when her date drops the ‘love bomb’ too early. Eva admits she’s the biggest flirt going and she can’t wait to join the Masseria for an amazing summer ‘surrounded by fit girls’.