How to watch The Price Is Right at Night online: Start time, channel

R U ready to come on down ... and watch The Price Is Right at Night online? The beloved game show is airing a special primetime episode featuring the fabulous RuPaul, who will sit on contestants row, compete in classic games and spin the big wheel.

This edition of The Price Is Right at Night was shot before the pandemic forced Hollywood productions to shut down. Two previous installments aired in December and featured Seal Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Justin Melnick and Dita the dog. Seth Rogen appeared on the other episode.

The Price Is Right at Night start time, channel The Price Is Right at Night airs Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS

RuPaul will play to raise money for Planned Parenthood, while the contestants will will have a chance to win prizes like the latest electronics, designer wardrobes, cash money and new cars.

RuPaul is currently hosting RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 as well as the inaugural RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, both on VH1. He has received six Primetime Emmys for the flagship series.

How to watch The Price Is Right at Night online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch The Price Is Right at Night. Watching it live can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets you stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch The Price Is Right at Night in the US

US viewers can watch The Price Is Right at Night on Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch The Price Is Right at Night live on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including CBS All-Access, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Our top choice is Hulu With Live TV, which also has original programming like Ramy, High Fidelity and PEN15. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

CBS All Access is offering a free one-month trial to check out the streaming service. You can watch all seasons of Survivor, including the most recent one, as well as Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery. View Deal

Hulu + Live TV offers more than 65 channels, including local networks like CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox in select cities. You can also watch your favorite cable channels, like Bravo, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, FX, Syfy and TNT. And you also get regular Hulu, with its vast library of content, including original programming.View Deal

How to watch The Price Is Right at Night in the UK

Sorry, Brits but it doesn't seem like The Price Is Right at Night is airing on an UK channel. Americans abroad can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Price Is Right at Night in Canada

Like the Brits, Canadians who want to watch Plinko on The Price Is Right at Night along with US viewers by using ExpressVPN.