Acclaimed mockumentary "Abbott Elementary" season 4 upon us – and it's all about the G-word. Not guest stars (okay, there'll be a few), not Gregnine (though there'll be plenty of that too), but gentrification.

"Abbott Elementary" season 4 airs on ABC in the U.S. and Global TV in Canada on Wednesdays — viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Abbott Elementary' S4 date, time, TV channel, streams "Abbott Elementary" season 4 premieres Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — ABC (via Sling TV or Fubo) or next day on Hulu

• Canada — Global TV (StackTV FREE trial) or next day on Disney Plus

From Kingsessing to Parkside, Fairhill to East Germantown, the tapestry of West Philadelphia is undergoing major changes, and the steady creep of rising costs and black, brown and working class white displacement will be depicted on-screen during season 4 (a full 22-episode complement).

We've also been teased Halloween and Christmas episodes, as well as a crossover that's otherwise being kept under lock and key in Ava's desk drawer. And then, of course, there's the elephant in the room. A glorious, patchwork elephant in a kaleidoscope of colors, which Janine and Gregory could ride off into the West Philly sunset on, if only they have the courage to reach out and... pet it?

Read our guide below for how to watch "Abbott Elementary" season 4 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 4 in the U.S.

"Abbott Elementary" season 4 premieres on Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. So if you can pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas or through your cable plan, then you're all set.

Alternatively, ABC is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, which offers ABC in selected locations. Other options include Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is among the best value cable replacements, costing from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Just be aware that ABC is only available on Sling Blue in select markets.

Episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 4 from anywhere

With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 8 in Canada

In Canada, you can watch "Abbott Elementary" season 4 on Global TV at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT every Wednesday, starting October 9.

The network also has an online streaming platform, which lets you watch some shows the day after they air, with no need to log in for the first seven days.

You can also stream "Abbott Elementary" via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Episodes land on Disney Plus a day after airing. The Disney Plus price begins at CA$7.99 for the Standard with Ads option. But, if you’re happy to pay a little more, you can go ad-free with both the Standard and Premium plans. Plus, you can cancel your membership at any time.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can I watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 4 in the U.K?

Disney Plus is home to "Abbott Elementary" in the U.K., though there's no word yet on when season 4 will make the leap across the pond.

Considering that season 3 only aired in May 2024 – three months after its U.S. premiere – we expect the latest instalment to arrive sometime during the festive period.

A Disney Plus membership begins from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option to upgrade to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or choose the £10.99 Premium option.

If you're an American or Canadian currently across the pond you can still catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Abbott Elementary' season 4 in Australia?

It's a similar story in Australia, where "Abbott Elementary" fans likely have a wait in store.

Season 3 arrived in June, nearly five months after the U.S. premiere, so if season 4 follows the same pattern, we'll be looking towards March 2025.

When it does arrive, it will likely be available to stream on Disney Plus Australia, which starts at AU$13.99 per month.

For the time being, if you're an American or Canadian currently Down Under on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Abbott Elementary' season 4 cast

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Janelle James as Ava Coleman

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis as Mr Johnson