How to watch 'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 online from anywhere

The multi-nominated/multi-award-winning cozy crime drama is back with a bang as Charles, Mabel and Oliver (and the podcast) take the action to glamorous Hollywood in preparation for the A-Lister movie treatment with Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis in line to play the podcasters. What could possibly go wrong? Here's how to watch "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 from anywhere with a VPN.

'Only Murders in the Building' S4 streams, release date "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Tuesday, August 27.

Thanks to the final moments of season 3 we already know the murder victim (we won't give it away, just incase you're still catching up) who was apparently struck by a sniper's bullet. But was she the intended victim?

Impossible to say with this show but the search for a safe house sees the team wash-up at the New Jersey home of Charles' sister (played by Melissa McCarthy). Fans of the Arconia need not worry though, they'll almost certainly end up in peril back on the Upper West Side at some point.

Ready to crack another case? Read on to see the ways you can watch "Only Murders in the Building" season 4 online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'Only Murders in the Building' S4 online in the U.S.

"Only Murders in the Building" season 4 is available to stream in full on Hulu from Tuesday, August 27 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Watch 'Only Murders in the Building' S4 from anywhere in the world

If "Only Murders in the Building" S4 isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'Only Murders in the Building' S4 around the world

"Only Murders in the Building" season 4 will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Tuesday, August 27.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

'Only Murders in the Building' S4 - Episode guide

Season 4 Episode 1 – "Once Upon A Time In The West": Charles, Oliver and Mabel are whisked to Los Angeles where a legendary film studio intends to adapt their podcast. However, Hollywood's glitz is overshadowed by a stunning clue about Charles' stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki.

Charles, Oliver and Mabel are whisked to Los Angeles where a legendary film studio intends to adapt their podcast. However, Hollywood's glitz is overshadowed by a stunning clue about Charles' stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki. Season 4 Episode 2 – "Gates of Heaven": Mabel and Oliver begin investigating Arconia's West Tower and get trapped inside an ominous game. Meanwhile, Charles is visited by two individuals from his complex past.

'Only Murders in the Building' S4 trailer

'Only Murders in the Building' cast list

Steve Martin as Charles

Selena Gomez as Mabel

Martin Short as Oliver

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard

Meryl Streep as Loretta

Zach Galifianakis as himself as Oliver

Eva Longoria as herself as Mabel

Eugene Levy as himself as Charles

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Det. Donna Williams

Molly Shannon

Kumail Nanjiani

Melissa McCarthy

