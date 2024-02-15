How to watch 'Young Sheldon' season 7 online — stream from anywhere

Hit comedy prequel "Young Sheldon" is back for its seventh and final season, and "The Big Bang Theory" fans have reason to believe that a bittersweet ending is in store for the popular spinoff.

"Young Sheldon" season 7 airs on CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S. and CTV in Canada from Thursday, February 15 — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Young Sheldon' season 7 release date and time ► U.S. date and time: "Young Sheldon" season 7 airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursdays.

Narrated by Jim Parsons, the sitcom follows pint-sized Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) attempts to navigate life as a boy genius in rural Texas in the late 80s and early 90s. Much like in 'TBBT', the show’s humor centers around Sheldon’s unique way of interacting with the world around him, and his struggles to fit in with his family.

"Young Sheldon" season 7 opens with Sheldon and Mary’s (Zoe Parry) trip to Germany for his summer program, and the major bind they find themselves in upon discovering that Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) house has been destroyed by a tornado.

Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) are set to take up more prominent roles in preparation for a new spin-off series, though the impending death of George Sr. (Lance Barber), which scarred Sheldon at the age of 14, is looming ever larger.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Young Sheldon" season 7 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Young Sheldon' season 7 in the US

In the U.S., "Young Sheldon" season 7 premieres on CBS on Thursday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month).

The cheaper $5.99/month Essentials plan lets you stream episodes the following day.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services with CBS. The streamer all of the local broadcast networks and most of the top cable channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. And it's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus with Showtime has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Frasier, 1923 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Showtime plan also comes with that network's shows, like Billions and Yellowjackets.

How to watch 'Young Sheldon' season 7 in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch episodes of "Young Sheldon" season 7 even earlier. The show airs on CTV at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday, starting February 15.

Can you watch 'Young Sheldon' season 7 in the UK?

"Young Sheldon" airs for free in the U.K. (with a TV license) on Channel 4 and its on-demand streaming service. However, fans likely have a wait in store for season 7.

That's because the previous season only made its way across the Atlantic in July, nine months after its premiere.

Can you watch 'Young Sheldon' season 7 in Australia?

It's a similiar situation in Australia, where "Young Sheldon" season 7 doesn't yet have a release date.

Previous seasons have streamed on Binge, though not for a long time after they've aired in the U.S. and Canada. Season 6, for instance, came out a year after it premiered.

