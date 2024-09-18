How to watch 'Survivor' 47 online — stream from anywhere, start time

Jeff Probst returns to host "Survivor" 47 (of course he does) with another $1 million up for grabs for 18 wannabe castaways who need to outwit, undercut and spike the guns of the other contestants until they remain the "sole survivor". We all know the drill but it seems we still can't get enough of it. Read on for how to watch "Survivor" season 47 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Survivor' 47 release date and time ► Date and time: "Survivor" 47 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays from September 18.

The enduring popularity of "Survivor" undoubtedly has something to do with the age range, geographical spread and type of jobs the contestants do. They might be united by their desire to meet Jeff Probst (or get their hands on the cash) but the mix of people is always eclectic.

Season 47 gives us a flight attendant, a sports reporter, emergency room doctor, construction worker, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, and the co-host of "Pod Save America". They're from all over the United States - and one from Canada - and go from Gen X to Gen Z.

You can learn more in our guide to how to watch "Survivor" 47 online and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the full list of contestants.

Can you watch 'Survivor' 47 for FREE? In Australia, you can watch "Survivor" 47 for FREE on 9now – Channel 9's streaming service. Away from Oz? Use NordVPN to unblock 9Now and watch your usual free stream when traveling abroad.

How to watch 'Survivor' 47 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Survivor" 47 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes air at the same time each Wednesday.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($12.99/month or $119.99/ annual ).

The cheaper $7.99/month (or $59.99) Essentials plan lets you stream episodes the following day.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services with CBS. The streamer all of the local broadcast networks and most of the top cable channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. And it's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch 'Survivor' season 47 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription? Don't panic.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription? Don't panic.

You can still watch "Survivor" 47 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Paramount Plus or another streaming service and watch new episodes of "Survivor" 47 online.

Where to watch 'Survivor' 47 live streams in Canada

In Canada, "Survivor" 47 airs on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET/PT every Wednesday, starting September 18.

The network also has an online streaming platform, which lets you watch some shows the day after they air, with no need to log in for the first seven days.

You can also stream "Survivor" via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

How to watch 'Survivor' 47 online in Australia

In Australia, "Survivor" 47 is available to watch on free-to-air 9Go! and its streaming platform 9Now. Episodes air at 7:30 p.m. AEST each Thursday evening – a short delay compared to the US broadcast.

Not in Australia at the moment? Use one of the best VPN services to access your usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch 'Survivor' 47 in the U.K.?

The British version of "Survivor" was recently revived in the U.K., which raises hopes that there's a market for the U.S. offshoot of the show.

However, at the time of writing no plans to release "Survivor" season 47 in the U.K. have been announced.

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

'Survivor' 47 cast

Meet the cast of "Survivor" 47:

Andy Rueda

Age: 3/ Home: Brooklyn, New York / Job: AI Research Assistant / Tribe: Gata

Anika Dhar

Age: 26/ Home: Los Angeles, California/ Job: Marketing Manager/ Tribe: Gata

Aysha Welch

Age: 32/ Home: Houston, Texas/ Job: IT Consultant/ Tribe: Luvo

Caroline Vidmar

Age: 27/ Home: Chicago, Illinois/ Job: Strategy Consultant/ Tribe: Tuku

Gabe Ortis

Age: 26/ Home: Baltimore, Maryland/ Job: Radio Host/ Tribe: Tuku

Genevieve Mushaluk

Age: 33/ Home: Winnipeg, Manitoba/ Job: Corporate Lawyer/ Tribe: Luvo

Rome Cooney

Age: 30/ Home: Phoenix, Arizona/ Job: E-Sports Commentator/ Tribe: Luvo

Jon Lovett

Age: 42/ Home: Los Angeles, California/ Job: Podcast Host/ Tribe: Gata

Kishan Patel

Age: 28/ Home: San Francisco, California/ Job: Emergency Room Doctor/ Tribe: Luvo

Kyle Ostwald

Age: 31/ Home: Cheboygan, Michigan/ Job: Construction Worker/ Tribe: Tuku

Rachel LaMont

Age: 34/ Home: Southfield, Michigan/ Job: Graphic Designer/ Tribe: Gata

Sam Phalen

Age: 24/ Home: Nashville, Tennessee/ Job: Sports Reporter/ Tribe: Gata

Sierra Wright

Age: 27/ Home: Phoenixville, Pennslyvania/ Job: Nurse/ Tribe: Gata

Solomon "Sol" Yi

Age: 43/ Home: Norwalk, Connecticut/ Job: Medical Device Sales/ Tribe: Luvo

Sue Smey

Age: 59/ Home: Putnam Valley, New York/ Job: Flight School Owner/ Tribe: Tuku

Teeny Chirichillo

Age: 23/ Home: Manahawkin, New Jersey/ Job: Freelance Writer/ Tribe: Luvo

Terran "TK" Foster

Age: 31/ Home: Washington D.C./ Job: Athlete Marketing Manager/ Tribe: Tuku

Tiyana Hallums

Age: 27/ Home: Oahu, Hawaii/ Job: Flight Attendant/ Tribe: Tuku