How to watch 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' online — stream the 'Young Sheldon' spinoff from anywhere

Having made a happy habit of stealing the show, Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) has now got one of his own – here's how to watch "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" online and from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Stream ‘Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage’ online: date and streaming options "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" premieres in the U.S. and Canada at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thurs, Oct. 17.

• FREE — Watch on CTV (Canada)

• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The "Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" spinoff picks up in the aftermath of George Sr.'s death, and while grateful to Mandy's (Emily Osment) parents for taking them in, their new reality is taking its toll.

Not only are they raising a child and trying to find their feet during a period of mourning and upheaval, but we all know how Audrey (Rachel Bay) feels about her son-in-law. Can Georgie keep it together for his mother and younger siblings?

Speaking of, Zoe Perry and Raegan Revord will reprise their roles as Mary and Missy Cooper in a guest capacity, as will Annie Potts as "Meemaw" Connie Tucker, though there's no word yet on Iain Armitage or indeed Jim Parsons.

As the title alludes, things aren't going to be rosy for Georgie and Maddy, though Jim (Will Sasso) is a source of comfort. Here's where to watch "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" premieres on CBS on Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus for Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers the next day.

Never signed up for Paramount Plus? A 7-day Paramount Plus trial is a great way to watch "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage".

You can also access CBS via cable replacement service Fubo.

Away from home? You can catch the show on your usual streamer at home via a VPN. As you might have gathered by now, we recommend NordVPN.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." New users get a FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' from anywhere

Just because CBS and Paramount Plus aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' for free in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in the U.S., "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" premieres on Thursday, October 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Canadians can watch new episodes weekly on CTV. New episodes will also be available to stream for FREE on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.

Outside Canada? Canadians traveling abroad can unblock CTV from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

Can I watch 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" in the U.K. yet, but assuming it follows in the footsteps of "Young Sheldon" season 7, we'd expect it to air for free on E4 and the Channel 4 streaming service.

It's worth noting, however, that season 7 of "Young Sheldon" only arrived in the U.K. five months after its U.S. premiere.

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can I watch 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similiar situation in Australia, where plans for "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" haven't yet been revealed.

"Young Sheldon" aired for free on Channel 9 and 9Now, though the final season took five months to make its way from the U.S. to Australia.

If you're Down Under from the U.S. or Canada, you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' cast

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper

as Georgie Cooper Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister

as Mandy McAllister Will Sasso as Jim McAllister

as Jim McAllister Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey McAllister

as Audrey McAllister Dougie Baldwin as Connor McAllister

as Connor McAllister Jessie Prez as Ruben

More from Tom's Guide