How to watch 'My Mum, Your Dad' season 2 online from anywhere

ITV reality TV show "My Mum, Your Dad" is back for season 2. The first was a major hit and we are about to see more love-seekers embark on a range of challenges and dates in the second season.

Here's how to watch "My Mum, Your Dad" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!

'My Mum, Your Dad' season 2 dates, time, channel "My Mum, Your Dad" season 2 is on ITV 1 on Monday, September 16 at 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET. It will also be available on ITVX from the same date.

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

A delighted Paul Mortimer, ITV's director of Reality and Acquisitions, encapsulated the excitement around the imminent second season of "Your Mum, My Dad": “The positive reaction to series one was unprecedented in my experience. From widower Roger finding new love, to the grown-up kids cringing in the secret Bunker as their parents dusted down their dating moves, this was a fresh and welcome take on TV matchmaking."

Now it's the turn of a new set of single parents looking for love. Without their knowledge, the mums and dads appearing on the show will have their matchmaking efforts overseen by their own children. Buckle up for 10 episodes of dramatic challenges, hilarious exchanges and heartwarming interactions.

'My Mum, Your Dad' season 2 free

"My Mum, Your Dad" season 2 drops on Monday, September 16 at 9 p.m. and is FREE to stream on ITVX for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to download a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Watch 'My Mum, Your Dad' season 2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "My Mum, Your Dad" season 2 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and watch "My Mum, Your Dad" season 2 anywhere.

Can I watch 'My Mum, Your Dad' season 2 in the U.S.?

Sadly it doesn't look like season 2 of the UK version has a US release date but the US version – My Mom, Your Dad – aired on HBO Max.

If you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list of servers, and heading to ITVX.

Can I watch 'My Mum, Your Dad' season 2 in Canada?

The first season of "My Mum, Your Dad (UK)" is streaming now on CBC Gem, so we'd expect season 2 to land on the same platform at some point. A Brit in Canada? You can catch season 2 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'My Mum, Your Dad' season 2 free online in Australia?

The Aussies have their own version of the hit dating show, and season 2 is already streaming on 9Now Down Under. 9Now also has season 1 of the "My Mum, Your Dad UK" available – so we'd expect season 2 to join it at some point later in the year.

However, if you are a Brit down under on work or vacation and don't want to wait you can also catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'My Mum, Your Dad' season 2 free online in New Zealand?

The Kiwis have their own version of the show, which streams on ThreeNow. However, there's no word as to when season 2 of UK version will land in New Zealand.

But remember, if you are a Brit abroad on work or vacation and just can't wait then catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN and go to ITVX.

'My Mum, Your Dad' season 2 cast

Clare and Aimee

Andy and Issy

Jenny and Malachi

Christian and Lucas

Maria and Livia

Danny and Ellis

Vicky and Angharad

David and Tiana

'My Mum, Your Dad' season 2 FAQ

Who will host "My Mum, Your Dad" season 2? Davina McCall is back again to host the second season of 'My Mum, Your Dad'. The popular presenter, perhaps best known for her work on the genre-defining reality show Big Brother, was praised for bringing "exactly the right level of warmth and enthusiasm" by entertainment reviewer Anita Singh the first time around.

