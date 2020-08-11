How to watch America's Got Talent 2020: Season 15 live shows, results and more

America's Got Talent 2020 start time, channel America's Got Talent season 15 airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

It's time to watch America's Got Talent 2020 online and see which acts shine in the live shows — and which move on to the next round in the results shows. Season 15 of the NBC reality show has experienced quite a roller coaster. The latest development is that Simon Cowell won't be at the judges table after breaking his back in an electric bike accident. While he's recovering, Kelly Clarkson will take his place alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

America's Got Talent features contestants of all ages performing a variety of acts, from singing to dancing to stunts to magic. They audition for the judges in the hope of making the live shows, where they compete for America's vote to make it to the finals for a shot at the $1 million prize.

America's Got Talent 2020 has been very different from previous seasons though, due to coronavirus pandemic. Some acts auditioned remotely from their homes.

Now, 44 acts will show off during the quarterfinals round — 11 acts on Tuesday night's live show for four weeks. Viewers can vote at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the "AGT" App (available through Google Play and on the App Store).

Then, on Wednesday night's results show, five acts will move through to the semifinals. Fans will have a chance to save an act in jeopardy during the telecast, via the "Dunkin' Save."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch America's Got Talent 2020 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch America's Got Talent season 15 premiere if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching AGT 2020 using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 in the US

U.S. viewers can watch America's Got Talent season 15 live shows on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and see the results shows on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch America's Got Talent 2020 on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is offering $10 off the first month for new subscribers (plus a free month of their Premium Pass, giving you Showtime and Starz).

How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 in the UK

Great news for those in the UK. America's Got Talent season 15 will stream weekly on Netflix UK, the Friday after the US airing.

Americans abroad who can't wait that long can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch America's Got Talent 2020 premiere in Canada

Up North, Canadians can watch AGT season 15 on the same day as American fans, at 9 p.m. ET on CityTV.

America's Got Talent 2020 judges

For AGT season 15, as always, the judges table is led by Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. Heidi Klum is also back; the supermodel was a judge from 2013 to February 2019 and is returning for this summer's installment. However, she will miss a few audition episodes as an illness forced her to leave production.

Joining the judges table for the first time is Sofia Vergara, fresh off the end of Modern Family.

She steps in for two departing judges, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union. There was controversy around the latter's exit. Various media outlets like CNN reported that NBC had undertaken an investigation into the show's "toxic" and "racially insensitive" workplace culture.

America's Got Talent 2020 acts: The quarterfinalists

Here are the 44 acts who made it through auditions and will compete in the live shows.