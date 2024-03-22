When is 'Dune: Part Two' coming to streaming?

Get ready to head back to the desert planet of Arrakis.

"Dune: Part Two" has been a veritable force of nature at the box office, having earned over double the earnings of its predecessor since it debuted on March 1. So, naturally, fans are wondering when they can skip the theaters (IMAX, preferably!) to watch the plight of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and company at home.

Luckily, there's no need for rampant speculation on our part, as we already have a good idea of when to expect "Dune: Part Two" to head to Max, as Warner Bros. has been very forthcoming about at-home streaming expectations.

Here's what we know about when "Dune: Part Two" will be available to stream on Max.

When will 'Dune: Part Two' stream on Max?

The first "Dune" film made its debut online by way of HBO Max, which has since been renamed to just Max. However, "Dune: Part Two" is still continuing its exclusive theatrical run ahead of dropping on Max.

When the original "Dune" debuted, then-WarnerMedia was still opting to release its new films on both HBO Max ahead of its rebrand and in theaters because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That meant when "Dune" was released in October 2021, it was immediately available in both theaters and on the streaming service so viewers could simply opt to stay home and watch if they preferred.

Now, most Warner Brothers Discovery films are given at least a 45-day theatrical window before they become available on either paid video-on-demand or Max. But the window doesn't apply to every movie. For example, "Barbie" hit PVOD on Sept. 12, barely a month after its theatrical release, and didn't drop on Max until December 15.

However, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously teased that "Dune: Part Two" would likely end up on Max in spring 2024. Now that we're officially in that season, we could see a "Dune: Part Two" release exclusively on Max in the coming weeks between April and May.

There's also a release date placeholder of May 14 on the official Amazon listing for the "Dune: Part Two" Blu-ray. It may not drop on Max on this date exactly, but we feel confident in saying it should arrive somewhere around that time — or a bit later if the theatrical run is extended.

While there's no concrete date just yet as far as when we can expect to be able to travel back to the spice planet, it seems it's just around the corner. Expect to watch "Dune: Part Two" at home sometime in May.