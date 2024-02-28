How to watch 'Survivor' 46 online — stream from anywhere

The toughest reality show of them all challenges 18 new castaways to outwit, outplay and outlast the rest on the gorgeous, indomitable islands of Fiji. Divided into three tribes of six – Siga, Yanu and Nami – they'll stand no chance if they go it alone, yet only one person can take home the $1 million prize.

"Survivor" 46 airs on CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S. and Global TV in Canada from Wednesday, February 28 — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Survivor' 46 release date and time ► Date and time: "Survivor" 46 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays from February 28.

• U.S. — Watch on CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus)

• Canada — Watch on Global TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Season 46 starts with a pair of two-hour episodes, before reverting to 90-minute instalments the rest of the way. Right from the off the cast will have their limits tested, as only one tribe will gain access to essential camp supplies. Then, before they've even forged their bonds, one member of each tribe will be marooned.

As if merely surviving wasn't a tall enough task on its own, host Jeff Probst will introduce twists and challenges that force the castaways to confront moral dilemmas and extreme situations — and that's before you consider the back-stabbing that inevitably drives a wedge between even the tightest of allies.

Speaking of duplicity, the castaways include a law student (Charlie), a real estate agent (Q), a salesman (David) and an actor (Tevin). You can learn more in our guide to how to watch "Survivor" 46 online and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the full list of contestants.

Watch 'Survivor' 46 in the U.S.

How to watch 'Survivor' 46 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Survivor" 46 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month).

The cheaper $5.99/month Essentials plan lets you stream episodes the following day.

Fubo is one of the best live TV services with CBS.

Watch 'Survivor' 46 from anywhere

How to watch 'Survivor' 46 online from anywhere with a VPN

Currently off traveling in a country where CBS isn't available? With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can continue to access your usual platforms and watch your favorite shows online no matter where in the world you are.

We've evaluated many options, and for us the best VPN is ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Paramount Plus and stream new episodes of "Survivor" 46 online.

Watch 'Survivor' 46 in Canada

How to watch 'Survivor' 46 in Canada

In Canada, "Survivor" 46 airs on Global TV at 8 p.m. ET/PT every Wednesday, starting February 28.

The network also has an online streaming platform, which lets you watch some shows the day after they air, with no need to log in for the first seven days.

You can also stream "Survivor" via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can you watch 'Survivor' 46 in Australia?

Can you watch 'Survivor' 46 in Australia?

Previous seasons of "Survivor" have been shown on free-to-air 9Go and its streaming platform 9Now. However, at the time of publication, there's no word on when or where season 46 will be available to watch in Australia.

Past seasons are also available to stream on Paramount Plus. A subscription to the streamer costs AU$9.99 a month after the one-week free trial.

For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service.

Can you watch 'Survivor' 46 in the U.K.?

Can you watch 'Survivor' season 46 in the U.K.?

The British version of "Survivor" was recently revived in the U.K., which raises hopes that there's a market for the U.S. offshoot of the show.

However, at the time of writing no plans to release "Survivor" season 46 in the U.K. have been announced, and season 40 only aired on BBC iPlayer recently.

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service.

'Survivor' 46 cast

Meet the cast of "Survivor" 46: