Three years on from the last ceremony, the AMAs are back, and they’re returning with style as Jennifer Lopez once again hosts the event, welcoming the likes of Janet Jackson, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan and Gwen Stefani to the stage, while handing out some of the most prestigious awards in the biz. Here’s how to watch the 51st 'American Music Awards' from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream the 51st 'American Music Awards': TV channel, start time, streaming info The 51st American Music Awards streams at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Monday, May 26

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Leading the nominations this year is Kendrick Lamar with ten, receiving nods for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, as well as enjoying noms in the Hip-Hop specific categories. But he faces stiff competition from some of the biggest names in the industry including Post Malone, who receives eight nominations, and Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey who all receive seven.

Queens of pop Taylor Swift and Beyoncé also feature in this year’s nominations, the former up for six awards, including Favorite Touring Artist for her record breaking Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson is set to receive the Icon Award, and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also set to perform are Lopez herself, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson and Reneé Rapp, while Rod the Mod is also set to take to the stage after receiving his accolade.

It’s great to have the AMAs back for what is sure to be a spectacular celebration of music from the U.S. and beyond. Read on to find out how to watch 'American Music Awards' 2025 online and from anywhere around the world.

How to watch 'American Music Awards' 2025 online in the U.S.

The 51st 'American Music Awards' airs on CBS on Monday, May 26 at 8 p.m ET / 5 p.m. PT.

CBS can be accessed via a cable replacement service such as Fubo. Plans start from $84.99 per month after a FREE trial, but you can get $20 off your first month.

Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers ($12.99 per month) can also stream the show live and on-demand, while episodes drop the day after broadcast for those on the Essential tier ($7.99 per month).

Away from home? You can catch the show on your usual streamer via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN – more details below.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch 'American Music Awards' 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because CBS and Paramount Plus aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss the 51st 'American Music Awards' if you find yourself in a country where the show isn't on.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Can I watch 'American Music Awards' 2025 in the U.K., Australia and Canada?

At present, there's no word on whether the 51st 'American Music Awards' might broadcast internationally.

Paramount Plus is available globally, but as yet its unconfirmed if the show will arrive on the platform in the U.K., Australia, Canada and beyond.

However, you will be able to watch replays of the AMA's the day after on Paramount Plus wherever you are.

U.S. viewer in any of these countries? If you’re away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

'American Music Awards' 2025 nominees

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – "Cowboy Carter"

Billie Eilish – "Hit Me Hard and Soft"

Chappell Roan – "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

Charli XCX – "Brat"

Gracie Abrams – "The Secret of Us"

Future and Metro Boomin – "We Don't Trust You"

Kendrick Lamar – "GNX"

Post Malone – "F-1 Trillion"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Short n' Sweet"

Taylor Swift – "The Tortured Poets Department"

Song of the Year

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Favorite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things

Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

What you need to know about 'American Music Awards' 2025

Who is hosting the 'American Music Awards' 2025? This year's awards will be hosted by film and music star Jennifer Lopez, her second time fronting the event after first presenting back in 2015. On her announcement, Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions (the show's producers) said: "Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show. We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer."

Who is performing at the American Music Awards 2025?

Confirmed to be performing at this year's ceremony are:

Benson Boone

Gloria Estefan

Janet Jackson

Jennifer Lopez

Reneé Rapp

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

Lainey Wilson and Maddox Batson

Forrest Frank

Where are the 'American Music Awards' 2025 taking place? The AMAs venture outside California for the first time this year, with the event set to take place at Fountainebleau Las Vegas.

