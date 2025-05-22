"Pee-wee as Himself" - it was never going to be a straightforward documentary was it? And so it proves. Pee-wee's creator Paul Reubens wanted to make it himself but made the uncharacteristic decision to cede control to director Matt Woolf although his fingerprints are all over it...

With over 40 hours of interviews (including a final word the day before his death in July 2023), thousands of unseen photos and hours of archive footage, part of the arc of this two-part 200 minute film is the struggle with Woolf to maintain control.

It ducks nothing. The elevator to the top floor in the 1980s when it felt that success and excess would never stop and then a 1991 bust for indecent exposure, the infamous mug shot and "the loss of my anonymity."

And then the fight for redemption which revealed a huge love for his tortured man-child after ego. Is it an honest portrayal of Paul Reubens' authentic self or is Pee Wee Herman still pulling the strings? Either way, he's still asking, "But what am I?"

"Part One": Reubens' childhood and desire to be an actor, inspired by such television shows as "Howdy Doody," "Captain Kangaroo," and "I Love Lucy." He finds acceptance at CalArts, where he hones his performance art skills. At the Los Angeles improv group The Groundlings, Reubens creates the alter ego of Pee-wee Herman and puts on a live late-night show that becomes a cult sensation and evolves into a popular tour. The hit 1985 film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" makes him a global sensation. Subsuming himself into the character of Pee-wee, Reubens hides his personal life, and recognizes too late that fame makes for a complicated companion. (Friday, May 23)

"Part Two": Reubens' profile continues to grow with an Emmy-winning weekly Saturday morning television show "Pee-wee's Playhouse," which unabashedly celebrates diversity and nonconformity. The episode explores the casting, production design, and creative process of the show that ran for five seasons. Reubens talks candidly about his fame as a pop culture icon and the lows he endured as he faced rumors, vilification, and the vitriol of the media. Reemerging as a cult figure with cameo roles in films and TV shows, a Broadway revival of his Pee-wee stage show, and a final Pee-wee film, Reubens refuses to have his legacy be defined by media scandals based on false rumors. He shares final words with the public, reinforcing his lifelong dream to bring joy, creativity, and acceptance to everyone. (Friday, May 23)

'Pee-wee as Himself' contributors

Abby Rubenfeld (sister)

John Moody

Alison Mork

Laraine Newman

Cassandra Peterson

Tim Burton

Judd Apatow.

Laurence Fishburne

Lynne Marie Stewart

S. Epatha Merkerson

Natasha Lyonne

David Arquette

Debi Mazar

What was Paul Reubens' cause of death? Reubens died on July 30, 2023 aged 70 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The immediate cause of death was acute hypoxic respiratory failure. He had been diagnosed with both myelogenous leukemia and metastatic lung cancer.

