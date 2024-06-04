How to watch 'The Acolyte' online — stream the latest Star Wars show

Predating the events of "The Phantom Menace" by around 100 years, new Star Wars spin-off "The Acolyte" shows what life was like long before Anakin, Luke, Leia, Chewie and Han turned up in that famous galaxy far, far away. You can watch "The Acolyte" on Disney Plus around the world.

'The Acolyte' streaming details The first two episodes of "The Acolyte" drop on Disney Plus on Tuesday, June 4.

► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Wed) / 11 a.m. AEST (Wed)

► New episodes: Tuesdays in North America

• Global stream — Disney+

Hot off the heels of "Ahsoka", "The Acolyte" takes us back to the High Republic era, a time when the Jedi Order were at the peak of their powers. There we find Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game") investigating a series of crimes that lead him back to his own protégé, Mae (Amandla Stenberg). This former Padawan is now a warrior in her own right, but is she friend or foe?

Perhaps the most eye-catching detail of the "The Acolyte" trailer is Carrie-Anne Moss — a.k.a. Trinity from "The Matrix" — wielding a lightsaber as Jedi Master Indara. In terms of cool factor, it's probably up there with Darth Maul's double-bladed weapon in "The Phantom Menace".

Ready to dive back into the eternal battle between the good and dark sides of the Force? This article explains all you need to know about how to watch "The Acolyte" online, including information on release dates, full cast and that stunning official trailer.

How to watch 'The Acolyte' on Disney Plus

"The Acolyte"'s first two episodes debut on Disney Plus on Tuesday, June 4. Further episodes then go out weekly on subsequent Tuesdays.

Disney Plus prices start at $7.99/month in the U.S., or you can pay $13.99/month to go ad-free.

A subscription to Disney Plus gives you access to a vast vault of Disney classics like "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast", as well as Star Wars, Marvel, "The Simpsons" and much more.

Disney Plus starts from $7.99/month, but there's even better value available if you go for a Disney Plus Bundle. That gives you Disney Plus and Hulu from only $9.99/month. Or, for just five bucks more, you can add live sports with ESPN Plus, too.

How to watch 'The Acolyte' on Disney Plus worldwide

Disney Plus is now available in more than 120 countries worldwide — everywhere from Albania to Yemen.

Pricing in other English speaking countries is as follows:

U.K. – from £4.99/month

Canada – from CA$7.99/month

Australia – AU$13.99/month

New Zealand – NZ$14.99/month

You can sign up to Disney Plus here to watch "The Acolyte" and everything else on the streaming platform.

'The Acolyte' episode schedule

The first two episodes of "The Acolyte" hit Disney Plus on Tuesday, June 4. Then new episodes are available weekly on Tuesdays, ending with the season finale on July 16.

Here's the episode schedule in full:

Episode 1 — Tuesday, June 4

— Tuesday, June 4 Episode 2 — Tuesday, June 4

— Tuesday, June 4 Episode 3 — Tuesday, June 11

— Tuesday, June 11 Episode 4 — Tuesday, June 18

— Tuesday, June 18 Episode 5 — Tuesday, June 25

— Tuesday, June 25 Episode 6 — Tuesday, July 2

— Tuesday, July 2 Epiosde 7 — Tuesday, July 9

— Tuesday, July 9 Episode 8 — Tuesday, July 16

'The Acolyte' official trailer

'The Acolyte' cast

Amandla Stenberg as Mae

as Mae Lee Jung-jae as Sol

as Sol Manny Jacinto as Qimir

as Qimir Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon

as Jecki Lon Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar

as Yord Fandar Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya

as Mother Aniseya Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh

as Vernestra Rwoh Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca

as Kelnacca Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara

as Indara Margarita Levieva as Mother Koril

as Mother Koril Abigail Thorn as Ensign Eurus

as Ensign Eurus Dean-Charles Chapman

David Harewood

Amy Tsang