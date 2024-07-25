When is 'Twisters' coming to streaming?

Audiences can’t get enough of tornadoes and/or Glen Powell’s handsome face, making “Twisters” one of the biggest box office successes of 2024. The reboot of the 1996 disaster movie “Twister” scored one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year and is poised to be a huge moneymaker, and its large-scale weather action seems tailor-made for the big screen.

Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones play storm chasers tracking an unprecedented confluence of weather events in the so-called Tornado Alley, while also possibly falling in love. Powell’s Tyler Owens is a charismatic daredevil who posts his tornado-chasing antics to his huge social media following, while Edgar-Jones’ Kate Carter is a more serious scientist who’s still processing the grief of losing close friends to a tornado. They compete to study and document the biggest tornadoes in Oklahoma, before collaborating to help alleviate the damage.

Audiences have responded to the big action set pieces and the likable characters, and they’ve been eager for the theatrical experience, including immersive showings in IMAX and 4DX. Not everyone wants to watch the movie with a crowd (or get literally rained on), so some viewers may be waiting to catch “Twisters” at home. Here’s everything we know so far about when “Twisters” will be available to stream.

When will 'Twisters' be available to stream?

Given how successful "Twisters" is at the box office and how crucial the theatrical presentation has been to that success, “Twisters” is likely to enjoy a healthy run in theaters. As a Universal release, it operates under a policy that if the opening weekend gross is more than $50 million, then a movie will stay exclusively in theaters for at least 31 days. That means that the earliest “Twisters” is expected to debut on premium VOD is late August, and it could possibly take longer than that, depending on the movie’s continued popularity in theaters.

As a Universal movie, “Twisters” will make its subscription streaming debut on the Universal-owned Peacock. Even Universal movies that head to VOD much more quickly still tend to take about three or four months to make it to Peacock. That means that “Twisters” will probably be available to Peacock subscribers sometime between late October and mid-November. After four months on Peacock, the movie will head to Amazon Prime Video for the next 10 months, so Prime Video subscribers should be able to watch “Twisters” in spring 2025.

None of those options include IMAX large-format screens or Dolby Atmos sound or 4DX elements, though, and there are still plenty of opportunities to head to theaters for that full “Twisters” experience.

