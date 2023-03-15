Disney Plus just canceled Willow, erasing season 2 and 3 dreams

Disney just dashed the dreams of fans who expected the Willow series on Disney Plus to run for multiple additional seasons. Their hopes were raised when the finale of the first (and now only) season included a big tease that practically promised a lot more was coming.

When season 1 concluded in January, we noted that "nobody can really expect a show to get renewed, but Willow feels like the kind of show that will get its second arc," and we were wrong. Even with a pre-existing fanbase and cliffhanger, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports, "There will be no second season of Willow."

The streaming service waited two months after the finale aired to make this decision on the series that served as a sequel to the 1988 classic film. It brought back Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, an aspiring sorcerer who helped Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) save an infant Elora Danan and stop the Demon Queen Bavmorda.

Analysis: About that tease of more seasons

Around the time of the finale, showrunner Jon Kasdan told Gizmodo (opens in new tab) that he'd been waiting on direct orders to start working on Willow season 2. He explained, "My marching orders have always been 'Go forward, young man. Keep coming up with these stories.' And I’m certainly game to do it and I love everybody involved. So that’s not a hard order to get to work on."

Now, in retrospect, it sounds like he was told to spin his wheels on other stories. Yet, Willow's post-credits scene revealed that Willow season 1 was basically a tome labeled Volume I. And it sat alongside books named Volume II and Volume III.

What would have happened in Willow season 2?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

If Willow season 2 had gone forward, all of your favorites were due to return.The only characters that weren't expected back were The Crone (Jane Carr) and Lili (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers), who were dispatched with at the end of season 1.

While the heroes were mostly victorious, they lost Tony Revolori's Prince Graydon — though he was revealed to still be alive. He was within the evil Wyrm's clutches, though, and was likely to be the new Harbinger of the Wyrm in Willow season 2.

Saving him, it felt safe to assume, was going to be the plot of season 2 and/or season 3.