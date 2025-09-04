IPVanish raises its privacy standards by upgrading to RAM-only servers
By George Phillips published
It has also added its secure browser to desktop apps
IPVanish has launched RAM-only servers, in a move that significantly raises its privacy credentials.
The provider has joined some of the best VPNs in offering these servers. RAM-only servers store your data in temporary memory, or Random Access Memory (RAM), instead of on hard drives.
When these servers are switched off, all data is erased. This means your data is never logged and no information remains – even if accessed by a third-party.