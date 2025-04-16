IPVanish unveils a host privacy and security updates – here's what's new

IPVanish has released new updates aimed at improving user privacy and security. Its no-logs policy has been verified by an independent audit and accountability has been bolstered thanks to a transparency report.

New features include a link and QR code checker, plus its malware protection has also been commended in an independent test.

The provider can't quite match the best VPNs but, as detailed in our IPVanish review, it's still a very solid VPN and these updates are a welcomed privacy and security boost.

Increased transparency

IPVanish's no-logs policy has been validated for a second time, following an independent assessment by Schellman Compliance LLC.

Concluding on February 21 2025, the audit confirmed IPVanish does not monitor, store, or log your activity. None of your metadata is logged, including original IP address, and no traffic is inspected.

Auditors were given unrestricted access to IPVanish's systems, configurations, and teams. Examinations included interviews with engineering and operations teams, a system analysis, test traffic exercises, and a real-time review.

Although they are not a 100% guarantee, independent audits go a long way to proving no-logs claims, and the most secure VPNs undergo them regularly.

Image: The data requests IPVanish received between October-December 2024 and January-March 2025 (Image credit: IPVanish / Future)

IPVanish has also published a Transparency Report, available in its Trust Centre. The report gives quarterly updates on the data requests IPVanish receives and how they are handled in accordance with its privacy policy.

Legal requests, DMCA notices, and malicious activity flags are all recorded in the report. Between January and March 2025, 35 government, law enforcement, and civil data requests were received, alongside 18,200 DMCA requests – IPVanish provided no data.

Previous no-logs audits, work with the VPN Trust Initiative, and other data protection initiatives are also available to view in IPVanish's Trust Centre.

Phishing and malware protection

VPNs aren't a silver bullet and can't do a lot to protect you if you voluntarily give out your information or fall victim to a scam. But IPVanish is aiming to stop that from happening in the first place with its QR Code and Link Checker tools.

Its QR Code Checker uses advanced AI and machine learning to analyze QR code destination URLs. It looks for malware and phishing threats, as well as unsecured elements.

Dynamic page scans are performed, following redirects and loading full-page content to identify risks. If a threat is found, it provides a detailed report and a screenshot preview. Users can then decide how, and if, to proceed.

QR Code Checker is available on IPVanish's iOS and Android VPN apps and can be accessed by doing the following:

Open your IPVanish mobile app

Tap the "Security Tools" (iOS) or "Security" (Android) tab at the bottom of the screen

Select "QR Code Checker" from the options

Your device's camera will automatically turn on (give permission to access if needed)

Scan the QR code with your phone's camera to verify it

(Image credit: Carlina Teteris / Getty Images)

The Link Checker tool serves a similar purpose, and is now available on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

Dynamic page scanning and detailed page analysis is carried out using multiple scanning engines to determine any potential threats. URLs are opened in a safe, virtual environment, using a temporary, cloud-hosted web browser to visit the link. Redirects are followed, and external content is loaded.

To check a URL on desktop, visit the IPVanish Link Checker page, paste the link, run the scan, and review the results.

On mobile, open your IPVanish app, tap "Security" or "Security Tools" (depending on your device), copy and paste the URL, run the scan, and review the results.

Image: IPVanish's Link Checker tool as seen on its website (Image credit: IPVanish / Future)

VIPRE Advanced Security is the engine behind these features, and IPVanish's Threat Protection. It has been awarded an "Advanced+" rating – the highest possible – from AV-Comparatives in its March 2025 Malware Protection Test.

VIPRE detected 98.7% of threats consistently and reached a 99.93% protection score during live execution evaluations. VIPRE was tested alongside 18 other security products and was subjected to more than 10,000 malware samples, on a fully updated Windows 11 machine.

It was tested online and offline, from initial detection to post-execution protection. Minimal false positives were found and these results bolster IPVanish threat protection reputation.