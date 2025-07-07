I’m a cameras editor — here are the 21 early Prime Day action camera deals I recommend

There are already some awesome Prime Day deals to be had on camera gear despite the sales event not officially starting until tomorrow.

GoPro, DJI and Insta360 have already started slashing prices on their gear ahead of the event. My favorite deal so far is on the DJI Osmo Action 4, which is currently just $209 at Amazon — that's the joint lowest price it's ever been.

And the deals aren't just at Amazon. Any GoPro fans out there can pick up the very latest GoPro Hero13 Black with a 12-month GoPro Premium subscription for just $329 at GoPro — you'd normally pay $479, so that's a massive $150 saving.

There are also deals on Insta360 gear, including 360 cameras like the Insta360 X4, which is currently $349 at Amazon. That's the lowest-ever price on a camera I awarded a full 5-star rating — it's too good of a deal to pass up.

My fellow Brits needn't worry either: we're not missing out on deals. My top U.K. deal right now is the latest Insta360 Ace Pro 2, currently £70 off at Amazon. But there are plenty of other great bargains to be had.

Read on to save some money with my favorite Prime Day 2025 action camera deals.

About the author About the author Peter Wolinski Senior editor, reviews & cameras I'm Pete, senior editor here at Tom's Guide and in charge of all our camera coverage. I test every single action and 360 camera for review. All the products on this page have been tested by me, and I'll only recommend cameras worth buying at prices worth paying.

U.K. action camera deals

Prime Day action camera deals: GoPro

Ultra Wide lens GoPro Hero13 Black Ultra Wide: was $479 now $349 at Amazon The GoPro Hero13 Black Ultra Wide Edition bundles the Ultra Wide lens mod, providing a massive 177-degree field of view that is over a third wider than the standard Hero13 Black Lens. If you need ultra-wide footage out of the box, this is the camera to get.

Price check: $379 @ GoPro (w/ 12M GoPro subscription)

Best value GoPro GoPro Hero12 Black: was $369 now $279 at Amazon The GoPro Hero12 Black might not be the latest model, but in all honesty, if you don't need the Hero13 Black's larger array of lens mods, this would be my pick. There's very little difference in terms of core imaging features between the Hero12 Black and Hero13 Black, but the Hero12 Black is significantly cheaper. I tested this camera for around six months and now own the Hero13 Black; there is very little difference between the two.

Prime Day action camera deals: DJI

Top deal overall DJI Osmo Action 4: was $299 now $209 at Amazon This deal on the Osmo Action 4 is my top deal pick overall. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is my favorite budget action camera. Since the Osmo Action 5 Pro launched, DJI has slashed the cost of the older model. It's already seeing some decent discounts ahead of Prime Day. Fantastic 4K video, great internal audio, wireless hookup to DJI mics, and a slew of pro features — all for little more than $200. This is the joint lowest price the OA4 has ever been, tied with Black Friday last year, so I doubt it's going lower this Prime Day.

Prime Day action camera deals: Insta360

Top Insta360 pick Insta360 Ace Pro: was $299 now $240 at Amazon [$59 coupon] The Insta360 Ace Pro was the Chinese manufacturer's first proper attempt at dislodging the hold that DJI and GoPro have long since held on the traditional action camera market (as Insta360 is often better known for its 360 cameras and kooky tiny cameras). Boasting 8K recording, fantastic stabilization, and seamless pairing with the epic Insta360 app, it's a strong contender for the action camera. It was overpriced when it launched, but at this sale price, the Ace Pro is a fantastic choice for content creators.

Latest Insta360 model Insta360 Ace Pro 2: was $399 now $330 at Amazon [$69 coupon] The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is the current flagship traditional action camera from Insta360, taking on the likes of the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and GoPro Hero13 Black. It packs the same 8K max video as the original model and only a few modest upgrades. However, Insta360 reduced the launch MSRP versus the first iteration, making this a more compelling package from the off. Now, at under $300 on sale, the Ace Pro 2 undercuts both the Hero13 Black and OA5 Pro — this is a very attractive deal indeed.

Best 360 deal Insta360 X4: was $499 now $349 at Amazon The Insta360 X4 may not be Insta360's latest 360-degree camera, but it still packs a lot of the same technology, including 8K 360 recording (enabling 4K reframed output), excellent stabilization, and the ultimate framing flexibility that 360-degree cameras provide. The X4 earned a full 5-star score after our testing, and it's now cheaper than ever before.

Latest 360 model Insta360 X5: was $549 now $519 at Amazon If it's the best of the best you're after, the Insta360 X5 is the only 360 camera you should be considering. Like its predecessor, the X4, the X5 earned our top award of 5 stars — I didn't think it was possible for Insta360 to improve the X4, but it somehow managed to. The X5 features vastly improved internal microphones, replaceable lenses and larger image sensors for improved low-light performance versus the prior model. It's a very new camera and the brand's flagship 360 cam, so unsurprisingly, this deal isn't huge, but I'd recommend buying it at full price, so any money off is a win!

Best small action cam Insta360 Go 3S (64GB): was $399 now $319 at Amazon If you need a truly tiny action camera, forget the GoPro Hero — the Insta360 Go 3S is the king of the (rather small) hill. The Go 3S' thumb camera will mount on a cap peak, or even a cat's collar. It shoots 4K/30p video, and its battery life can be extended with the included Action Pod. You can't extend storage, though, and 64GB may be limiting at 4K. If you think that'll be an issue, check out the deal below...

Best small action cam Insta360 Go 3S (128GB): was $429 now $345 at Amazon [$84 coupon] If you'll need a little more storage for those 4K files, the Insta360 Go 3S 128GB model is also on sale with an $84 coupon at Amazon.

Prime Day action camera deals: U.K. deals

Best U.K. deal DJI Osmo Action 4: was £289 now £215 at Amazon As we're seeing Stateside, DJI has slashed the Osmo Action 4's price in the U.K. too! This is a professional action camera, so even though it isn't the latest model, it still offers a huge amount of performance for the money. If you don't want to wait, it's definitely worth taking the plunge already. Usually, though, I'd expect to see the U.K. price a little lower than the U.S., so I think there may be more discounts on the way for this camera — it's one to keep an eye on as the sales event kicks off in earnest.

Ultra Wide lens GoPro Hero13 Black Ultra Wide w/ 12M GoPro subscription: was £509 now £359 at GoPro The GoPro Hero13 Black Ultra Wide Edition equips the base Hero13 Black with the Ultra Wide lens mod, giving you a huge 177-degree field of view (over a third wider than the standard Hero13 Black Lens). If you need ultra-wide footage out of the box, this is the camera to get. This deal also includes a 12-month GoPro subscription, which gives you unlimited cloud storage (useful, as 5.7K video files take up a lot of space).

Cheapest GoPro GoPro Hero (2024): was £269 now £176 at GoPro GoPro's latest and tiniest action camera is the Hero, which shoots 4K/30P and weighs only 86g. It also has a pretty strong battery life, too. Unfortunately, you can't change batteries, and stabilization isn't done in camera, so you have to export via the GoPro app. For £176, though, there really aren't any other new action cameras that come close to this one.

Best value GoPro GoPro Hero12 Black: was £399 now £243 at Amazon If you don't need the Hero13 Black's wide array of lens mods, the GoPro Hero12 Black is the GoPro to buy. Its core imaging features are pretty much the same as on the newer GoPro Hero13 Black, and you can swap out to a wider lens mod (lens mods for the 12 and 13 are not inter-compatible) for ultra-wide FoVs. At £243 on sale, the Hero12 Black is the best value GoPro you can currently buy.

Best small action camera Insta360 Go 3S (64GB): was £349 now £279 at Amazon The Insta360 Go 3S is also on sale in the U.K., although we're only seeing discounts on the 64GB model currently. The Go 3S is so tiny that it can be mounted pretty much anywhere and is light enough to go on top of a cap peak or even a cat's collar. It shoots 4K/30p video like the GoPro Hero, and its battery life can be extended with the included Action Pod. You can't extend storage, though, and 64GB may be limiting at 4K.

Latest Insta360 model Insta360 Ace Pro 2: was £389 now £319 at Amazon [£70 coupon] The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is the current flagship traditional action camera from Insta360, taking on the likes of the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and GoPro Hero13 Black. It packs the same 8K max video as the original model and only a few modest upgrades. However, Insta360 reduced the launch MSRP versus the first iteration, making this a more compelling package from the off. Now, at under $300 on sale, the Ace Pro 2 undercuts both the Hero13 Black and OA5 Pro — this is a very attractive deal indeed.

Best 360 deal Insta360 X4: was £425 now £349 at Amazon While it isn't Insta360's latest 360 camera, the Insta360 X4 packs a lot of the same technology, including 8K 360 recording (enabling 4K reframed output), fantastic stabilization, and the ultimate flexibility that 360-degree cameras provide in regards to framing. The X4 earned a full 5-star score after our testing, and it's now cheaper than ever before.

Latest 360 model Insta360 X5: was £519 now £493 at Amazon The Insta360 X5 is the latest 360 camera from Insta360, and it's also the best. The X5 features vastly improved internal microphones, replaceable lenses and larger image sensors for improved low-light performance versus the prior model. It's a very new camera and the brand's flagship, so £30 is probably as much as we'll see during this sales event, but I'd buy it at full price anyway, so any money off is a win!