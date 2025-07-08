I swapped my Apple Watch for this budget Amazfit and never went back — now it's at its lowest price for Prime Day

The Prime Day deals are rolling in thick and fast, and we're awash with great savings on fitness tech. My favorite deal is on the Amazfit Active fitness tracker, which is currently just $74 at Amazon — its lowest ever price.

I reviewed the Amazfit Active last year and loved it so much that I just, well, kept it on. That's despite me already owning an Apple Watch! Now, 9 months or so down the line, I'm still wearing the Amazfit.

If you're looking for an affordable, but excellent little smartwatch to track your workouts and health metrics, look no further. This deal is for you.

U.S. Deal Amazfit Active: was $109 now $74 at Amazon The Amazfit Active might be a budget fitness tracker, but budget doesn't necessarily mean bad. This watch looks and feels premium, especially with its bright AMOLED display. It can track 129 activities, plus sleep, heart rate and stress health metrics. It's a lot of watch for the money (especially now it's on sale). $74 is the lowest price we've ever seen this watch sell for, so now is a great time to buy.

U.K. Deal Amazfit Active: was £99 now £65 at Amazon The Amazfit Active is also on sale in the U.K., where once again, it's going for the lowest price we've ever seen, £65. That's £34 off the RRP.

I'll admit, when I started testing this watch for my Amazfit Active review, I was a little skeptical. Could a watch this cheap really be a viable substitute for my (admittedly ageing) Apple Watch 6?

Obviously, the Amazfit is a fitness tracker, and not a smart watch in the same way as an Apple Watch. It can't make calls, and support for common third party apps like Spotify is limited.

In reality, I rarely found myself using those features anyway on my Apple Watch — flicking through Spotify is much easier on a phone, and I simply never used my watch for calls or texts.

(Image credit: Future)

The Amazfit Active does what I need it to, literally, and that's track my fitness and health metrics — and it does this very well. There's a wide array of activities that can be tracked, including strength training and, most useful to me, hikes!

The Active also tracks key health metrics, including sleep patterns, heart rate and stress levels. All of this is visible via detailed graphs in the Zepp companion app, which is easy to use and navigate.

I simply kept using the Amazfit Active, as it hasn't ever put a step wrong. Now were, oh, 9 months later, and I'm wearing it as I type.

This always was a watch whose looks and performance defied its price tag. That's truer now than ever with this deal.