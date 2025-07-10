Forget Black Friday! I'm seeing better action camera deals right now for Prime Day

As we proceed through day three, there are now less than two days left of Prime Day deals. And if you haven't already, now is the ideal time to scoop up a new camera.

And I mean that. I track action and 360 camera prices throughout the year and virtually all of the cameras on this list are cheaper now than they were on Black Friday last year, like the GoPro Hero13 Black, now just $329 at GoPro. Most of the cameras here are also at their lowest ever prices, like the latest Insta360 Ace Pro 2, now just $329 at Amazon. That means the deals right now are overwhelmingly better than last November.

That's true for my fellow Brits, too, as I'm seeing brilliant deals in the U.K. My favorite is the DJI Osmo Action 4 which is currently on sale for an outright crazy £166 at Amazon — my top pick of all the deals so far.

Now, I don't mean to rush you, but I advise acting fast if you've not yet bagged yourself an action camera deal, as I expect to see some of these offers wrapping up as we near the end of Amazon's trading event. You might not find prices this good for a while, and with summer here, I've no doubt you'll want to get to creating content while the sun is out!

Read on to see my favorite Prime Day 2025 action camera deals.

About the author About the author Peter Wolinski Senior editor, reviews & cameras I'm Pete, senior editor here at Tom's Guide and in charge of all our camera coverage. I test every single action and 360 camera for review. All the cameras on this page have been tested by me, and I'll only recommend cameras worth buying at prices worth paying.

U.S. action camera deals

U.K. action camera deals

Prime Day action camera deals: GoPro

Cheaper than Black Friday GoPro Hero12 Black: was $369 now $279 at Amazon I owned the GoPro Hero12 Black for about six months, and while it might not be the latest model, if you don't need the Hero13 Black's larger array of lens mods, this would be my pick. There's very little difference in terms of core imaging features between the Hero12 Black and Hero13 Black, but the Hero12 Black is significantly cheaper. This deal is cheaper than the Black Friday 2024 price, although the camera dropped to $249 over the 2024 festive period.

Prime Day action camera deals: DJI

Black Friday match DJI Osmo Action 4: was $299 now $209 at Amazon This deal on the Osmo Action 4 is my top deal pick overall. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is my favorite budget action camera. Since the Osmo Action 5 Pro launched, DJI has slashed the cost of the older model, and it's now as cheap as it's ever been for Prime Day. Fantastic 4K video, great internal audio, wireless hookup to DJI mics, and a slew of pro features — all for little more than $200. This is the joint lowest price the OA4 has ever been, tied with Black Friday last year.

Prime Day action camera deals: Insta360

Lowest ever price Insta360 Ace Pro: was $299 now $239 at Amazon The Insta360 Ace Pro was the Chinese manufacturer's first proper attempt at dislodging the hold that DJI and GoPro have long since held on the traditional action camera market (as Insta360 is often better known for its 360 cameras and kooky tiny cameras). Boasting 8K recording, fantastic stabilization, and seamless pairing with the epic Insta360 app, it's a strong contender. It was overpriced when it launched, but at this sale price, the Ace Pro is a fantastic choice for content creators. This is the cheapest price the Ace Pro has ever been, and on Black Friday last year, it was closer to $300.

Lowest ever price Insta360 Ace Pro 2: was $399 now $329 at Amazon [LATEST MODEL] The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is the current flagship traditional action camera from Insta360, taking on the likes of the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and GoPro Hero13 Black. It packs the same 8K max video resolution as the original model and only a few modest upgrades. However, Insta360 reduced the launch MSRP versus the first iteration, making this a more compelling package. Now, at $329 on sale, the Ace Pro 2 is at its lowest ever price (this camera had not launched in November last year).

Lowest ever price Insta360 X4: was $499 now $349 at Amazon The Insta360 X4 may not be Insta360's latest 360-degree camera, but it still packs a lot of the same technology, including 8K 360 recording (enabling 4K reframed output), excellent stabilization, and the ultimate framing flexibility that 360-degree cameras provide. The X4 earned a full 5-star score after our testing, and it's now cheaper than ever before. At $349, this is the lowest price the X4 has ever been.

Latest 360 model Insta360 X5: was $549 now $519 at Amazon [LATEST MODEL] If it's the best of the best you're after, the Insta360 X5 is the only 360 camera you should be considering. Like its predecessor, the X4, the X5 earned our top award of 5 stars — I didn't think it was possible for Insta360 to improve the X4, but it somehow managed to. The X5 features vastly improved internal microphones, replaceable lenses and larger image sensors for improved low-light performance versus the prior model. Launched in spring, the X5 is a very new camera and the brand's current flagship 360 cam, so unsurprisingly, this deal isn't huge. I'd recommend buying it at full price, so any money off is a win!

Lowest ever price Insta360 Go 3S (64GB): was $399 now $319 at Amazon If you need a truly tiny action camera, forget the GoPro Hero — the Insta360 Go 3S is the king of the (rather small) hill. The Go 3S' thumb camera will mount on a cap peak or even a cat's collar. It shoots 4K/30p video, and its battery life can be extended with the included Action Pod. You can't extend storage, though, and 64GB may be limiting at 4K. If you think that'll be an issue, check out the deal below. This is the lowest ever price for this model!

Lowest ever price Insta360 Go 3S (128GB): was $429 now $344 at Amazon If you'll need a little more storage for those 4K files, the Insta360 Go 3S 128GB model is also on sale with an $84 coupon at Amazon. Once again, this is the lowest ever price for the 128GB Go 3S, and cheaper than Black Friday .

Prime Day action camera deals: U.K. deals

£166! Lowest ever price DJI Osmo Action 4: was £279 now £166 at Amazon This is a professional action camera, so even though it isn't the latest model, it still offers a huge amount of performance for the money. DJI has raised the price by £1 since yesterday, when the OA4 dropped to £165, but regardless, £166 is still the cheapest I've ever seen this camera, and much lower than last year's Black Friday price.

Cheaper than Black Friday GoPro Hero13 Black: was £399 now £286 at Amazon The latest GoPro Hero13 Black is the best GoPro around, even if it isn't much changed over the Hero12 Black in terms of core features. This is a cheaper price than Black Friday last year, although if you have an extra £13, GoPro is bundling a 12-month GoPro subscription, which gives you unlimited cloud storage for your 5.7K video files and device replacement in the case of breakage.

Price check: £299 @ GoPro (w/ 12-month subscription)

Lowest ever price GoPro Hero13 Black Ultra Wide w/ 12M GoPro subscription: was £509 now £359 at GoPro The GoPro Hero13 Black Ultra Wide Edition equips the base Hero13 Black with the Ultra Wide lens mod, giving you a huge 177-degree field of view (over a third wider than the standard Hero13 Black Lens). If you need ultra-wide footage out of the box, this is the camera to get. This deal also includes a 12-month GoPro subscription, which gives you unlimited cloud storage (useful, as 5.7K video files take up a lot of space). This is a new model, so wasn't launched in November last year.

Cheaper than Black Friday GoPro Hero (2024) w/ 12M GoPro subscription: was £269 now £169 at GoPro GoPro's latest and tiniest action camera is the Hero, which shoots 4K/30P and weighs only 86g. It also has a pretty strong battery life, too. Unfortunately, you can't change batteries, and stabilization isn't done in camera, so you have to export via the GoPro app. For £169, though, there really aren't any other new action cameras that come close to this one. This camera dropped a couple of pounds lower earlier this year at Amazon, but was practically at full price during Black Friday last year. Price check: £169 @ Amazon (no subscription)

Lowest ever price GoPro Hero12 Black: was £399 now £243 at Amazon If you don't need the Hero13 Black's wide array of lens mods, the GoPro Hero12 Black is the GoPro to buy. Its core imaging features are pretty much the same as on the newer GoPro Hero13 Black, and you can swap out to a wider lens mod (lens mods for the 12 and 13 are not inter-compatible) for ultra-wide FoVs. At £243 on sale, the Hero12 Black is the best value GoPro you can currently buy versus performance, and is at its cheapest ever price for Prime Day.

Lowest ever price Insta360 Go 3S (128GB): was £369 now £295 at Amazon The Insta360 Go 3S is also on sale in the U.K.! The Go 3S is so tiny that it can be mounted pretty much anywhere and is light enough to go on top of a cap peak or even a cat's collar. It shoots 4K/30p video like the GoPro Hero, and its battery life can be extended with the included Action Pod. You can't extend storage, though, but 128GB should give you a decent amount of space. This is the lowest ever price for this model.

Latest Insta360 model Insta360 Ace Pro 2: was £389 now £339 at Amazon [LATEST MODEL] The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is the current flagship traditional action camera from Insta360, taking on the likes of the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and GoPro Hero13 Black. It packs the same 8K max video as the original model and only a few modest upgrades. However, Insta360 reduced the launch MSRP versus the first iteration, making this a more compelling package from the off. This camera wasn't launched during Black Friday last year. It dropped to £319 on Tuesday with a coupon, although £339 is still a great price for a flagship camera.

Lowest ever price Insta360 X4 Premium Bundle: was £524.50 now £437 at Amazon While it isn't Insta360's latest 360 camera, the Insta360 X4 packs a lot of the same technology, including 8K 360 recording (enabling 4K reframed output), fantastic stabilization, and the ultimate flexibility that 360-degree cameras provide in regards to framing. The X4 earned a full 5-star score after our testing. Insta360 has withdrawn the base model from Amazon, which was selling for under £350, but you can still get great savings on bundles, like the Premium Bundle, which features lens guards, a selfie stick and a 256GB MicroSD card. This is the lowest ever price for this bundle.

Latest 360 model Insta360 X5: was £519 now £493 at Amazon The Insta360 X5 is the latest 360 camera from Insta360, and it's also the best. The X5 features vastly improved internal microphones, replaceable lenses and larger image sensors for improved low-light performance versus the prior model. It's a very new camera and the brand's flagship, so £30 is probably as much as we'll see during this sales event, but I'd buy it at full price anyway, so any money off is a win!

Prime Day action camera deals: Accessories

Ultra Wide Lens Mod GoPro Hero13 Black Ultra Wide Lens Mod: was $119 now $89 at Amazon One of the main updates to the GoPro Hero13 Black from its predecessor was the ability to fit a wider range of Lens Mods, changing the physical lens characteristics of the camera. This is the Hero13 Black's Ultra Wide Lens Mod, which extends the camera's FoV to a huge 177-degrees. It's currently $30, so if you already have a Hero13 Black, this is a great time to pick up this Mod. If you don't already have a Hero13 Black, I would instead recommend the inclusive Hero13 Black Ultra Wide bundle deal above.

Macro Lens Mod GoPro Hero13 Black Macro Lens Mod: was $179 now $120 at Amazon Another of the Hero13 Black's Lens Mods, the Macro mod, brings close up capability to the camera, allowing an 11cm minimum focusing distance, 4x magnification versus the standard lens and a manual rotating focus ring. This is an ideal lens for close up footage, and it's now $59 off for Prime Day.

Multi-purpose tripod-grip GoPro 3-way 2.0 Grip: was $79 now $47 at Amazon If you're shooting handheld, it pays to have a sturdy grip. The GoPro 3-way grip is also an extendable tripod, giving you plenty of flexibility with camera positioning. While MSRP is $79, this product usually hovers around the $65-70 mark, but the current price of $47 is still a solid deal.

Mini tripod-grip GoPro Shorty Grip: was $39 now $27 at Amazon Another grip deal from GoPro. If you're on the move then a super lightweight and compact tripod-grip is a great choice, giving you the stability and usability of a tripod and grip without taking up too much space in your camera bag. It's the perfect companion to super compact action cameras like the GoPro Hero (2024).

U.K. Only DJI Mic 2 (2TX + 1RX): was £309 now £219 at Amazon In line with its action cameras, DJI is slashing prices for its audio gear in the U.K., including on the Mic 2, its flagship microphone. I tested this mic for my DJI Mic 2 review, and it really is the best microphone for vlogging and content creation, thanks to active noise reduction, 32-bit float recording, internal memory and wireless hookup to DJI cameras. The Mic 2 is currently at its lowest ever price.

Easy mounting K&F Concept Mounting Accessories bundle: was $22 now $18 at Amazon I'm a big fan of K&F Concept gear, having used its accessories for years on my mirrorless and action cameras. I currently use the K&F Concept backpack strap action camera mount, and it's a great quality mount for such an affordable price. That's included in this bundle of mounts, which will give you lots of flexibility with where you place your action or 360 camera.

Extra storage SanDisk Extreme 128GB MicroSD: was $21 now $16 at Amazon Storage is a key concern if you're shooting 4K, 5.7K or even 8K video files from some of the cameras above — they're space-hungry, to say the least. I would always recommend buying storage from a reputable manufacturer, as failure is less likely, meaning your files are more secure. And there's no manufacturer as reputable as SanDisk.