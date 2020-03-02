Best cheap fitness trackers in 2020

Want to get in shape? One of the best cheap fitness trackers can help you reach your goals without you having to spend too much money.

Even under $100, you can find fitness trackers that monitor your sleep, your heart rate and send you notifications from your smartphone. A few of these affordable trackers have companion apps with social features for challenging friends, which is a great way to get — and stay — active.

A cheap fitness tracker—under $100—is best for those who plan on using it for step counting, occasional workouts, and the like. If you're going to work out more regularly, we suggest checking out our picks for the best fitness trackers, which can track more activities, have better designs, and other features.

Outdoor athletes should take a look at our best GPS watches page, which have even more advanced metrics, and are tailored to runners, bikers, triathletes, and golfers.

Fitbit Inspire HR (Image credit: Future)

1. Fitbit Inspire HR

The best cheap fitness tracker overall

Size: 8.9 x 3.9 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 3.5 ounces | Display: Grayscale OLED touchscreen | Water resistance: 50 meters | Heart rate monitor: Yes | GPS: No | Sleep tracking: Yes | Smartphone notifications: Yes | Battery life: 5 days

Slim, lightweight design

Accurate sleep-tracking

Affordable

Small display

No automatic run-pausing

The Fitbit Inspire HR is the best cheap fitness tracker because it nails the basics: heart rate-monitoring, accurate workout-tracking and logging sleep stages. The fact that it doesn't have built-in GPS is slightly disappointing — you can connect it to your phone's GPS — but the Inspire HR makes up for it with other features, such as Fitbit's inspiring (get it?) community of people trying to get and stay in shape. You can participate in challenges to out-pace friends, colleagues or even strangers.

If you want a cheaper alternative, Fitbit makes the Inspire without a heart rate sensor. But we recommend the Inspire HR, which is a great motivator to help you shape up that won't break the bank.

Read our full Fitbit Inspire HR review.

Amazfit Bip (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Amazfit Bip

Best cheap fitness tracker with GPS

Size: | Weight: | Display: 1.28 inch (176 x 176) | Water resistance: 5 feet | Heart Rate: Yes | GPS: Yes | Sleep tracking: Yes | Smartphone notifications: Yes | Battery life: 45 days

Apple-Watch-like style

GPS, heart-rate monitor, pedometer notifications

Transflective color display is easy on the eyes

Heart-rate and step-tracking not always precise

Lacks music storage and playback control

The best cheap fitness tracker with GPS, the Amazfit Bip is a stylish touchscreen watch with smartphone notifications, lengthy battery life and built-in heart-rate monitor, GPS and GLONASS for accurate workout tracking.

Cheap heart-rate-tracking devices are notoriously unreliable, but we put the Bip to the test and found it to be almost as accurate as our Garmin Forerunner.

You can eke out 45 days of battery life from the Bip without using any of its smart features, but even using the heart-rate monitor and GPS to track workouts, we went two weeks before the watch dipped below 50 percent. That's incredible for a fitness tracker, budget or not.

Read our full Amazfit Bip review.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Xiaomi Mi Band 4

This cheap fitness tracker has a big, bright display

Size: 45 x 15 x 14 mm | Weight: | Display: 0.95-inch (240 x 120) color AMOLED touch screen | Water resistance: 50 meters | Heart rate monitor: Yes | GPS: No | Sleep tracking: Yes | Smartphone notifications: Yes | Battery life: 20 days

Colorful touchscreen

Excellent battery life

So-so fitness tracking

For those looking for a bold colorful display, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the best cheap fitness tracker for the job. You can customize the watch face with a ton of cute, colorful designs in the Mi Fit app, and also set up personalized alerts and control music playing from your smartphone.

Fitness and sleep tracking on the Mi Band 4 were good, not great, but on a par with most other cheap fitness trackers. However, the Mi Band 4's 20-day battery life meant we only had to worry about recharging it once a month.

Read our full Xiaomi Mi Band 4 review.

Huawei Band 3 Pro (Image credit: Future)

4. Huawei Band 3 Pro

One of the best cheap fitness trackers with GPS

Size: 1.8 x 0.8 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 0.88 ounces | Display: 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen | Water resistance: 50 meters | Heart rate monitor: Yes | GPS: Yes | Sleep tracking: Yes | Smartphone notifications: Yes | Battery life: 12 days/7 hours with GPS

Built-in GPS, heart rate monitor

Sleep and swim tracking

Too big for smaller wrists

GPS signal takes a while to lock on

The Huawei Band 3 Pro seemingly has everything you could want in a cheap fitness tracker: A colorful OLED touchscreen display, heart rate-monitoring, built-in GPS and in-depth sleep analysis. It even has swim-tracking, and you can use it as a remote shutter for your smartphone's camera. And all for $70—it's hard to find all these features in something so inexpensive.

But the Band 3 Pro has a few things we wish could be improved. Its metal frame is too bulky for small wrists, its GPS took forever to capture a signal, and its heart rate data isn't entirely accurate.

Read our full Huawei Band 3 Pro review.

Garmin Vivomove Sport (Image credit: Future)

5. Garmin Vivomove Sport

A cheap fitness tracker that looks like a traditional watch

Size: 1.8 x 1.6 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 1.8 ounces | Display: Analog | Water resistance: 50 meters | Heart rate monitor: No | GPS: No | Sleep tracking: Yes | Smartphone notifications: No | Battery life: 1 year

Looks like a traditional watch

Inexpensive

Long battery life

Very basic tracking

Garmin is well-known for its high-end GPS running watches with high price tags to match. But the company’s Vivomove Sport is one of the best cheap fitness trackers if all you want is something that looks like a watch.

This affordable fitness tracker that looks like a traditional timepiece accurately tracks your activity and sleep in the background, all the while functioning as a perfectly good watch. The only way you can tell the Vivomove Sport is an activity tracker is a small bar on the watch face that shows how close you are to reaching your daily activity goal.

However, it lacks a heart rate monitor, and if you have smaller hands and wrists, the Vivomove Sport might be a little too large. But if you're looking for a solid fitness tracker that can do double duty as a watch, with up to one year of battery life, look no farther than the Vivomove Sport.

Editor's Note: Garmin no longer lists the Vivomove Sport on its site, but it is still available through select retailers.

Garmin Vivofit 4 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Garmin Vivofit 4

This basic fitness tracker lasts a year on a charge.

Size: 0.75 x 0.37 inches. Circumference: 5.83 to 8.46 inches (large), 4.80 to 7.40 inches (regular). | Weight: 0.96 ounces | Display: 0.43 x 0.43 inches, 88 x 88 pixels | Water resistance: 50 meters | Heart rate monitor: No | GPS: No | Sleep tracking: Yes | Smartphone notifications: No | Battery life: 1 year

Long battery life

Comprehensive app

No heart rate monitor

The least expensive of Garmin's fitness trackers, the Vivofit 4 covers the basics: Steps and sleep. And that's all that some people need or want.

This cheap fitness tracker doesn't have a heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, touch screen or the ability to receive notifications from your phone. But, it's good at recording your daily motion, and Garmin's app lets you set custom goals, challenge other Garmin users, and even show the local weather on the Vivofit 4. And, this fitness tracker will last up to a year on a charge.

Read our full Garmin Vivofit 4 review.

Withings Move (Image credit: Future)

7. Withings Move

A basic fitness tracker that looks like a classic watch.

Size: | Weight: | Display: 38mm, analog | Water resistance: 50 meters | Heart rate monitor: No | GPS: No | Sleep tracking: Yes | Smartphone notifications: No | Battery life: 18 months

Classic, stylish design

Excellent battery life

No heart rate monitor

Like other popular Withings wearables, the Move looks like an analog timepiece with a round display and traditional watch hands. But an in-laid subdial on the watch face marks your progress toward your daily activity goal.

This tracker doesn’t have a heart rate sensor. It also lacks smartphone notifications, so you can’t respond to texts (or even know when you receive them). Its fitness-tracking is pretty basic, though it does offer connected GPS when you take your phone for a run. This stopped working for me at one point, but unpairing and repairing the watch to your phone will fix the issue.

What the Withings Move lacks in advanced features, it makes up for in spades with lengthy battery life. The watch lasts 18 months (yes, months) without needing to be charged.

In a sea of smartwatches and fitness trackers that need to be juiced up daily — or at least once every few days — the Move is refreshingly low-effort. The only time I felt the need to take it off was after a run, to give my skin a break while I showered. If battery life is your highest priority, there aren’t many other fitness trackers that can last longer than a year without needing to be charged. But you sacrifice quite a few features to get lengthy battery life in a light, cheap, stylish package.

Misfit Ray (Image credit: Future)

8. Misfit Ray

A stylish, but limited cheap fitness tracker

Size: 12mm (diameter) x 38 mm | Weight: 3.2 ounces | Display: None | Water resistance: 50 meters | Heart rate monitor: No | GPS: No | Smartphone notifications: Yes | Battery life: 4-6 months

Stylish, compact design

Adaptable accessories

Waterproof up to 50 meters

Limited display/notification abilities

Nonathletic feel

When it came out in 2016, we praised the Misfit Ray as a stylish fitness tracker that didn't look like a fitness tracker. This device looks more like a bracelet, thanks to a polished-aluminum cylindrical design that you can accessorize with a wristband, cuff or necklace.

However, the Ray lacks a heart rate monitor and a display, which means you'll have to rely on Misfit's app to see your activity and sleep data when you sync the device to your smartphone. An LED light flashes specific colors to signify certain notifications, but we found it difficult to remember what those colors meant.

Misfit no longer sells the Ray on its site, but it is available at other online retailers.

Read our full Misfit Ray review.

Misfit Shine (Image credit: Future)

9. Misfit Shine

Small, circular, and sleek

Size: 1.08 inches (diameter ), 0.13 inches thick | Weight: 0.33 ounces | Display: None | Water resistance: 50 meters | Heart rate monitor: No | GPS: No | Smartphone notifications: Yes | Battery life: 6 months

Small, with sleek, minimalist design

Tracks sleep

Comfortable to wear

Doesn't track as much data as other fitness devices

Like the Misfit Ray, the Misfit Shine also lacks a display. Instead, its touch-responsive aluminum face is ringed by 12 LED lights that shine in different colors when you tap the device, once to show the time and again to show the progress you've made toward your daily activity goal. Those lights are difficult to see in sunlight, but after you sync the Shine to Misfit's app for iOS and Android, all of your sleep and exercise metrics will show up on your smartphone.

Thanks to a replaceable battery, the Shine is waterproof up to 50 meters and lasts up to six months without needing fresh juice. As with the Misfit Ray, Misfit no longer sells the Shine through its site, but you can still find it for sale online.

Read our full Misfit Shine review.

Misfit Flash (Image credit: Future)

10. Misfit Flash

A very basic, very cheap fitness tracker

Size: 1.77 inches (diameter) | Display: None | Water resistance: 30 meters | Heart rate monitor: No | GPS: No | Sleep tracking: Yes | Smartphone notifications: Yes | Battery life: 6 months

Waterproof and supports swimming

Can be worn in a wristband or clip

Basic, but accurate, sleep tracking

Sensor can slip out of wristband

Wristband feels cheap

The Misfit Flash is essentially the Misfit Shine, but instead of aluminum, the Flash is made of plastic. But the disc-shaped sensor is made of plastic instead of aluminum and is prone to popping out of its plastic wristband. You don't have to wear it on your wrist; Misfit includes a clip for fastening the Flash to your clothes or shoelaces.

If you don't mind a cheap-looking device, you might appreciate the Flash, which accurately tracks your sleep and activity, including automatic workout recognition of cycling, soccer, tennis, dance, yoga and more. The splash-proof tracker is perfect for people who want the fitness-tracking basics without any fuss whatsoever.

As with the Shine, Misfit no longer sells the Flash, but you can still find it at online retailers for less than $20.

Read our full Misfit Flash review.