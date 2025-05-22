I'm a side sleeper — this is the one must-have mattress feature I'd look for in the Memorial Day sales

Since becoming the Sleep Features Editor for Tom’s Guide, I feel like I’ve come to know exactly what I need to get a good night’s sleep. While a nighttime routine and a consistent schedule are key, if you’re sleeping on the wrong mattress you’re likely to wake up frequently and find it hard to fall asleep.

As a side sleeper, I need a bed that will take the pressure off my shoulders, hips and knees, but not something that's so soft my spine will shift out of alignment. This year’s guide to the best mattresses features beds we’ve tried and tested, and they offer different features for different sleepers. After testing a few myself, I’ve realized the one feature I need for a great night’s sleep: A pillow top.

The best pillow-top mattresses cushion your body without causing that claustrophobic sinking feeling you get on some memory foam mattresses. And, while they do come at a more premium price point, the Memorial Day mattress sales are a perfect time to get a luxury pillow-top mattress for less. Here’s why choosing this kind of mattress is a non-negotiable for me now.

Why a pillow-top is a must have for me as a side sleeper

I’ve been sleeping on the Birch Natural Luxe for a week and it’s my favorite mattress so far. Why? Because it's a hybrid with a Euro-top (a type of pillow-top), so I get to enjoy proper, buoyant support without sacrificing a cozy, soft surface to curl up on. Here’s why a pillow-top is now a must-have for me.

Pressure relief

While side sleeping is one of the best sleeping positions for spinal alignment and general health, it’s not without its problems if you don’t have the right mattress to support you. Most obviously, is the pressure that can build up at the hips, shoulders and knees if your mattress doesn’t have enough ‘give’.

(Image credit: Future)

A pillow-top is an extra layer of cushioning stitched on top of a mattress, generally made from materials like cotton, wool, memory foam, latex and other materials.

It’s often softer than the rest of the mattress and a couple of inches thick. This means you sink just enough into the mattress to relieve the pressure in key areas of the body.

For me, this has meant I’m tossing and turning less frequently and I’ve stopped waking up in the night. I can get comfortable quickly, and stay comfortable.

Cozy but not too soft

I love the feeling of a plush mattress; being able to get snuggle up on a cozy bed is up there in my top 10 pastimes. However, I’ve realised that I actually don’t find ultra soft mattresses comfortable to side sleep on for the night.

Without adequate support, the spine doesn’t stay aligned, which can strain your joints. But for me, it’s more about feeling like I can’t move around on the mattress.

(Image credit: Avocado)

By opting for a medium-firm mattress with a pillow-top, you get the best of both worlds. You can feel like you’re sleeping on top of the mattress, rather than sinking far into it, while still getting that indulgent, plush feeling.

This way, I can toss and turn with ease and settle back into a soft surface without compromising the support for my body.

Remains supportive

A supportive mattress is one that keeps your spine aligned, keeps your hips lifted and distributes your weight evenly across the surface of the bed.

A soft mattress, no matter how comfortable side sleepers find them, is unlikely to do this as effectively as a medium firm mattress.

However, you can recreate the feel of a soft mattress with a pillow top. This layer can contour to your body and offer the ‘give’ you need to get comfortable, without compromising the support layers beneath it that keep you buoyant and lifted throughout the night.

Since pillow-tops are generally found on innerspring and hybrid mattress, you're getting the support provided by not just foam layers, but coils, too.

(Image credit: Future)

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a pillow-top mattress?

Yes, Memorial Day is a great time to buy a pillow-top mattress. These mattresses tend to sit in the premium price bracket because of the extra material in the top layer.

Many of the best luxury mattresses include this pillow-top feature. For this reason, waiting for sales events throughout the year will help you get the best price.

We see some of the best prices of the year on top mattress brands during Memorial Day, with some discounts just as generous as Black Friday.

For example, using our link you can get $400 off the Saatva Classic mattress at Saatva, which we rate as not just the best pillow-top mattress, but the best hybrid mattress, too.

3 things to look for when shopping in the Memorial Day mattress sales

1. Consider your sleep needs

Just because I’m a side sleeper and enjoy a firmer mattress with a pillow top, doesn’t mean you will too. It’s important to consider all of your sleep needs.

For example, if you tend to sleep hot or experience night sweats or hot flashes, look for natural, breathable materials like wool and cotton, or consider investing in one of the best cooling mattresses.

Other factors to consider include your body weight, primary sleeping position, whether you share a bed and need good motion isolation or if you need robust edge support to help you get in and out of bed.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Check whether it’s really a good deal

Many mattress brands say their latest discount is a ‘huge Memorial Day sale’ but realistically, they’re just the deals we see every month, so don’t be fooled by any banners saying ‘limited time’ or ‘ending soon’.

You can check out our mattress sales hub, where you’ll find the best sale prices we’ve seen, as well as price history for top mattresses. This will help you know whether you’re getting a genuinely good deal, or just an average price.

3. Don’t just choose the cheapest option

A mattress can last anywhere from seven to 10 years, so it’s a big investment that should last you a considerable length of time. For this reason, it’s worth opting for quality over a budget price, because you’ll likely have to replace a cheaper mattress more often, costing you more in the future.