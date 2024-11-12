I’ve tracked hotel mattress prices all year — now is the time to buy a luxury hotel bed

I'm a sleep writer who likes to travel and I've spent the past year researching the mattresses used in hotels. So I know that if you've been dreaming of a luxury getaway in your own home, now is the time to buy a hotel mattress at the lowest price.

Hotel mattresses achieve five-star comfort through a variety of methods, but I've noticed a few key trends. Hotel beds are typically luxurious hybrid mattresses, with top layers of sumptuous cushioning and a durable spring base for endless support. Several of the beds included in our guide to the best mattress of the year are luxury hybrids, thanks to their all-round comfort.

For this sumptuous vacation-style sleep, you can expect a premium price tag. However, while sales are rare from hotel brands, the Black Friday mattress deals are an unexpected opportunity to enjoy resort comfort for less. Here are the hotel mattresses I think are worth the investment...

5 best hotel mattress deals to shop today

1. Hilton Bed: was from $1,195 $896.25 at Hilton to Home

Exclusively designed for Hilton hotels by popular sleep brand Serta, the Hilton mattress features a unique internal coil structure to keep the edges stronger for longer. That means you can stretch out luxuriously without ever losing support. A quilted pillow top design adds a final touch of cushioning to prevent restlessness. The Hilton Bed is one of the most affordable hotel mattresses, especially once you factor in the 25% off sale. A queen mattress is $1,645 at full price, and only $1,233.75 in the sale — that's even better value than the Saatva Classic mattress — and comes with a 10-year warranty.

2. The Westin Heavenly Bed: was from $1,645 $1,51,50 at Westin Store

The Westin Heavenly Bed underwent years of testing and development before being placed in guest rooms, and the final design is one of my favorite hotel beds. A hybrid to rival the very best hybrid mattresses, the Heavenly Bed uses an innovative silver fiber weave finish to create a cooler, fresher mattress. It's rare to see money off this popular design, but in the 30% off Black Friday sale a queen is just $1,748.50 (was $2,495).

3. The Ritz-Carlton Bed: was from $2,390 $1,912 at Ritz-Carlton Shop

The Ritz-Carlton Bed has been custom designed to embody the brand's "luxurious approach to living and precise attention to details". Intended to support all sleep styles and body types, it's perhaps no surprise that this mattress comes with a premium price tag. The current 20% off sale is a generous discount on an exclusive and sumptuous mattress, reducing a queen from $3,440 to $2,752.

4. Sheraton Hotel Mattress: was from $1,395 $976.50 at Sheraton Store

With a plush top design and individually wrapped coils, the Sheraton bed is more than just a mattress — it's a "sleep experience". The quilted damask cover is designed to both look and feel luxurious, while the individually wrapped pocket springs should provide ample support across the body. The current 30% off sale is among the biggest deals we see on hotel mattresses and it's unlikely to last for long after the holiday season. Save now and enjoy a queen size Sheraton mattress for just $1,396.50 (was $1,995).

5. Beautyrest Black Hyatt Luxury Firm Mattress: was from $3,098 now $1,549 at Beautyrest Guest Purchase

The Black Napa Luxury Firm mattress has been exclusively designed by Beautyrest for Hyatt hotels. The indulgent Hyatt mattress features cooling foams for comfortable sleep whatever destination you end up in, with hotel-grade coils offering durable support, night after night. With up to 50% off, a queen is now only $1,549 (was $3,098) but it doesn't appear to come with a warranty.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a hotel mattress?

Yes, Black Friday is a good time to buy a hotel mattress. From my observations, it's the best time to buy a hotel mattress. Many of my favorite hotel mattress brands are offering generous savings, including up to $853 off the Heavenly Bed at the Westin store.

The last time I saw deals this good on hotel mattresses was Memorial Day. That means if you miss these discounts, you might be waiting until May for another chance to save.

Comparable to the best luxury mattresses, hotel mattresses can deliver the kind of sleep you normally only enjoy on vacation. There are some downsides, including a lack of mattress trial — if you want to try before you buy, book a night in a hotel. The delivery period is also long, so order now if you want to make the most of your holiday lie-ins.