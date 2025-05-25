Two luxury hotels are running Memorial Day bedding sales — what I'm buying

Ever wanted to recreate five-star comfort at home with the same lusciously smooth bed sheets you find in top-tier luxury hotels? Of course you have. The good news is that you don't have to pay a premium for set of luxury hotel sheets, thanks to the big discounts we're seeing in celebration of Memorial Day. Our favorite deal is 50% off the Signature Hotel Sheet set at Four Seasons , dropping a queen sheet set to $250 from $500 — that's an incredible saving.

While sleeping on one of the best mattresses for your sleeping style and body type is the foundation of a perfect night’s sleep, picking the right sheets is crucial since this is the layer that you are in direct contact with.

Need to explore more bedding? Head over to our Memorial Day mattress sales 2025 guide where we're tracking the lowest prices on everything from mattresses, pillows, sheets to weighted blankets. For up to the minute deals see our Memorial Day mattress sales live blog. But first, here's what I'd buy in the Ritz Carlton and Four Season sales, plus three other luxury bed sheet deals that have caught my eye...

1. Four Seasons Signature Hotel Sheet Set: twin was $300 now $150 at Four Seasons

Bedding enthusiasts would know that anything crafted from supima cotton stands the test of time and is incredibly soft to touch. The Signature Hotel Sheet Set from Four Seasons is made from OEKO-TEX certified 350 thread count 100% long staple supima cotton with a lustrous sateen finish to complete the look. The set includes a deep pocketed fitted sheet, a flat sheet and 2 French closure pillow cases. You can now get selected models up to 50% off which drops the MSRP of a twin set from $300 to $150 while a queen bundle is now $250 (was $500).

2. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Stripe Linen set: full was $1,068 now $801 at The Ritz-Carlton Shops

Bring the Ritz-Carlton experience home with the the classic Hotel Stripe linen sheet set. Unlike the usual crisp white sheets we find, these feature a stripe of soft grey, blue or black running along the edges which instantly gives your bed a touch of elegance. These are crafted from 400 thread count 100% cotton sateen, which translates to a supremely soft and breathable feel to your bed. A Hotel Stripe Linen set includes a duvet cover, 2 pillow shams, 2 pillow cases, one flat sheet and one fitted sheet. You can now save up to 25% on the Hotel Stripe linen range from the Ritz, which drops the MSRP of a full set from $1,068 to $801 while a queen size is priced at $824.25 (was $1,099).

Affordable alternatives

Looking for hotel sheets on a budget? These affordable alternatives are worth considering, with prices starting from just $19.59...

3. CGK sheet set: twin was $27.99 now $19.59 at Amazon

This is the cheapest option in the list which offers the comfort and softness similar to that of luxury hotel bedding. Unlike the organic cotton picks above, the CGK 3-piece sheet set is made from double brushed microfiber. The sheets are designed to fit mattresses up to 16" deep (for reference, most memory foam mattresses are 14" or below) and are stain-resistant, fade-proof and anti-wrinkle. A CGK sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a pillowcase and is available to buy in 45 vibrant colors and patterns. You can now find these affordable sheet sets at a further low price with a discount of up to 51% which drops the MSRP of a twin set from $27.99 to $19.59 while a queen bundle is now $20.98 (was $41.99).

4. Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core sheet set: twin was $149 now $111.75 at Brooklinen

The ever popular Brooklinen Luxe Sateen sheet set available in 21 colors and patterns, is always on the list of luxury bedding. It is lustrously smooth and soft-to-touch and perfect for all-year round use. Made from OEKO-TEX certified 480 thread count 100% long staple cotton, each set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a pair of pillowcases. You are eligible for free shipping and returns up to 365 days, but at a $9.95 fee. You can now find these at 25% off for Memorial Day, which drops the MSRP of a twin set from $149 to $111.75 while a queen bundle is now $141.75.