Bring the Ritz-Carlton experience home with 25% off its luxury mattress for Memorial Day
The Ritz-Carlton mattress offers hotel luxury at home, and it's on sale now
Want to recreate hotel-style luxury at home? Right now, you can get the world famous The Ritz-Carlton US hotel mattress for 25% off at The Ritz-Carlton Shops, dropping the MSRP from $3,440 to $2,580 for a queen size.
After testing the best mattresses of 2025, we know that comfort, support and temperature regulation are key factors for enjoying a restorative night’s sleep. And a hotel mattress is sure to deliver. The Ritz-Carlton mattress has "an advanced cooling design and the ideal support for all the body’s pressure points," designed to suit all kinds of guests and sleepers, with a true touch of luxury.
And it's rarely on sale, making this Memorial Day mattress sale all the more enticing. We're taking a closer look at what this bed offers and why we think it's worth snapping up before the deal ends.
The Ritz-Carlton Mattress: twin was $2,390 now $1,792 at The Ritz-Carlton Shops
Exclusively crafted by Stearns & Fosters for the US, the The Ritz-Carlton mattress is similar in design to this year's best hybrid mattresses. It includes both breathable foam layers and individually wrapped coils. At 13.5" we expect it to provide cradling comfort for side sleepers and the sturdy support back and stomach sleepers need. It's also likely to work well for those who share a bed. You can now save up to 25% on the Ritz-Carlton mattress in the current mattress sale which drops the price of twin (when you purchase the mattress alone) from $2,390 to $1,792 while a queen size will cost you $2,580 (was $3,440). You'll get a 10-year warranty, but there is no sleep trial and returns are not accepted. Delivery cost depends on price of purchase, but there's a flat rate of $285 for white glove delivery.
Why we think this Ritz-Carlton mattress deal is worth it
Ritz-Carlton don't regularly discount its beds, after all they're luxury mattresses and we expect a premium price tag. So this deal is an excellent opportunity to add a touch of hotel indulgence to your bedroom.
While we'd expect a longer sleep trial and free returns at this price point, you're getting an exceptionally high quality bed with top-notch temperature regulation and, a 5-star hotel sleep experience in your own home.
If you like the sound of the Ritz-Carlton mattress but can't quite stretch your budget, check out our alternatives below.
Here are three affordable alternatives to shop now...
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
Our best mattress overall and best hybrid mattress has the quality and feel of a luxury hotel bed, thanks to the premium materials and hybrid design. It offers top-notch comfort, support and cooling from night one, provides outstanding pressure relief, and has the option to choose your ideal firmness level (read our full Saatva Classic review for more details). You can now get $400 off the Classic in the Saatva Memorial Day mattress sale which drops the MSRP of a twin from $1,399, while a queen is now $1,699 (was $2,099). Plus, you get the brand's industry-best benefits including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove delivery service.
Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (4.8/5 stars based on 4K+ reviews)
2. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress: twin $399 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud is our most affordable pick in our guide to hybrid mattresses and tops our guide to best mattresses in a box. It's a luxury hybrid that offers the pressure relief of memory foam comfort layers coupled with strong back and hip support from the individually wrapped springs, all without the premium price tag. DreamCloud mattress sales stay the same throughout the year, with a twin sold for $399, and a queen for $649). This DreamCloud bed has the same benefits as the Saatva: a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (4.6/5 stars based on 9K+ reviews)
3. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress: twin was $999 now $699.30 at Brooklyn Bedding
Like the Ritz-Carlton mattress, this is a hybrid mattress designed to be cooling. Our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress review team noted that the cooling tech (including a GlacioTex cover, eight inch coil layer and memory foam with cooling fibers) led to excellent temperature regulation. You can choose between three firmness levels, and we found the medium comfortable in all sleep positions. You can save up to 30% off in Brooklyn Bedding's mattress sale, dropping the MSRP of a twin from $999 to $699.30 while a queen is priced at $1,305.50 (was $1,865). You can also upgrade to a pillow-top for an extra fee. The Aurora Luxe cooling's benefits include a 120-night trial, a limited lifetime warranty and free shipping.
Our review: ★★★★½
Becky is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide covering all things sleep-related including product reviews, research studies, news and explainers. She works on specialist bedding content and is responsible for buyer’s guides like the best pillows for all sleepers and best mattress protectors focusing on popular brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Coop Home Goods and more. Becky is a PPA accredited journalist who is keen to explore the intricacies of sleep, its effects on skincare, mental wellbeing and work performance. While not thinking of sleep, she can be seen reading in cosy bookshops or learning about global food culture.
