What mattress and bedding does Hotel Indigo use and where can you buy them?

Hotel Indigo is a swiftly growing boutique hotel brand under the prestigious IHG brand and its luxurious bedrooms are a star feature of its unique properties, which have won awards for their design.

Like this year's best mattresses we’ve tested, beds at hotels like Hotel Indigo are intended to offer the ultimate in comfort and support, combing layers of high-quality materials for a truly luxury finish and feel.

Here, we're taking a closer look at the type of mattress, bedding and pillows used in both the US Hotel Indigo and UK chains, so you can recreate the same luxury experience in the comfort of your own home. And, with the Memorial Day mattress sales coming up, it's a great time to invest in your sleep.

What mattress does Hotel Indigo use?

Hotel Indigo US

Hotel Indigo is home to 169 properties with around 22,793 open bedrooms (as of March 2025) across different parts of the world, including Australia, China, Europe, Mexico, Ecuador and the US and UK.

The design and architecture of each property is known to reflect the unique character, as well as the arts and culture from that particular neighborhood, meaning that when you step into the property after your day of vacation adventuring, you don't feel like you're in any generic hotel.

While the mattresses used across the more than 70 Hotel Indigo destinations in the US may differ, the Beautyrest IHG Nightfall Pillow Top is one of the beds used in their stylish rooms.

(Image credit: Hotel Indigo)

Designed specifically for IHG Hotels and Resorts, this 13.5" tall hybrid mattress is available to purchase from Beautyrest Hospitality, but not in retail stores according to their site.

It features two layers of GelTouch foam, temperature regulating AirCool gel-infused foam and Beautyrest Pocketed Coil technology, as well as silver within the mattress to act as a natural barrier against bacteria, mold and mildew. Like this year's best hybrid mattresses, we expect this design to provide a great balance of support and pressure relief.

Like the best pillow-top mattresses we've tested, The Beautyrest Nightfall incorporates a plush layer on top of the bed to contour to the body and add an extra touch of luxury.

According to Beautyrest Hospitality, this hotel mattress has a soft feel, thanks to its pillow-top and foams, without compromising on support making it suitable for lots of sleeping positions; key to the perfect hotel bed.

Beautyrest IHG Nightfall Pillow Top mattress: from $2,814 from $1,407 at Beautyrest Hospitality

Used by both the Crowne Plaza and Hotel Indigo, the Beautyrest IHG Nightfall is a hybrid mattress promising a cool sleep and 'gentle support,' and is constructed to 'higher' commercial standards. A queen is currently priced at $1,856 (was $3,712). Extra benefits include white glove delivery and a 10-year warranty, though there is no sleep trial and you cannot return this mattress.

Hotel Indigo UK and EU

While the US can claim the largest number of Hotel Indigo properties, the UK also has a considerable number considering its relative size, with 23. And across their locations in Europe, you can find 29 of the brand's hotels.

Despite there being little information about the type of mattresses used in each destination, you can find Hypnos beds in Hotel Indigo's in the UK and across Europe.

Hypnos beds is a family-run British bed manufacturer that crafts specialized pocket-spring mattresses, sofa beds, bed bases and more. And they know what they're doing, with over 120 years in the business of making mattresses.

Speaking about their collaboration with Hotel Indigo, Olivier Brommet, Director of Global Business Development, Hypnos Contract Beds said:

"Our extensive network of global representatives service and supply our clients in their locality. This collaborative approach allows us to provide our global clients such as IHG with bespoke solutions consistently across their hotels around the world."

(Image credit: Hotel Indigo London)

Hypnos say their clients can opt for any of the mattress lines under its core Hospitality and Hospitality Origins collections.

While the construction of each collection varies in terms of the number of springs and blend of materials used, the overall structure of Hypnos mattresses include individual pocketed springs for maximum support and comfort layers that often featuring wool.

This material is naturally temperature regulating and usually incorporated in the best organic mattresses for a clean, moisture-wicking sleep. While we haven't tested a Hypnos bed, we expect these features to deliver a good balance of supportive bounce and contouring pressure relief.

All Hypnos beds are handcrafted and have a five year guarantee. Each mattress goes through a rigorous testing process to guarantee quality and durability, and is 100% recyclable at the end of its time being slept on.

While the Hospitality and Hospitality Origins collections can't be bought individually, you can explore the different luxury options offered by Hypnos based on your sleeping style and preferences, both on their website and from retailers around the country.

Hypnos Origins Orthocare Classic: from £897 from £679 at Living Homes

The traditionally hand-tufted Hypnos Origins Orthocare Classic mattress is available in sizes ranging from small single to super king, and features a layer of their signature ReActive pocket spring system, filling featuring organic cotton and a sleep surface made from viscose and unbleached cotton. While this particular model isn't listed on the Hypnos website, you can currently buy it on sale at Living Homes. A single is now £679 (was £897) while a double is £829 (was £1,119) and it comes with a 10-year guarantee.

What bedding does Hotel Indigo use?

Although Hotel Indigo has not explicitly stated the brand name of the bedding they use or that of the manufacturer they have partnered with, we can gauge the type they opt for based on information given on the websites for a selection of their destinations.

As you'd expect from a luxury boutique hotel brand, attention to detail extends to the bedding, and Hotel Indigo use "luxury Egyptian cotton linen" on their beds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High-end hotel chains often choose Egyptian cotton for their sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers because of it's superior quality, which not only makes it softer, but also better at regulating temperature and more durable.

Bed sheets can vary in thread count (the sum of vertical and horizontal threads in a one inch square of fabric) from 200 to 800. However, in general you can expect to find good quality Egyptian cotton sheets with a thread count between around 300 to 600.

While it's not clear what specific pillows are used for each Hotel Indigo across the US and UK, the Gold Coast chain in Chicago opts for chamber style pillows. These are crafted using a combination of down and feathers. This ensures that the hotel pillows suit most sleeping styles and positions by cradling the neck, head and shoulders, keeping them in perfect alignment with the spine.

Alternatives to the Hotel Indigo mattress and bedding

While you could purchase the mattresses used by Hotel Indigo (or ones that are very similar by the same brands), and certainly get your hands on bedding that befits the luxury environs of a hotel room, you're likely to spend quite a bit in the process.

And, since some of the mattress models aren't available as easily, we've selected a few options that are currently on sale and available for you to snap up now.

So, if you'd like to sleep in hotel-style luxury here are other options to explore:

1. Saatva Classic from $1,399 from $999 at Saatva

Granted, it isn't markedly cheaper than the Beautyrest, but the Saatva Classic is our best luxury mattress of 2025. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we described it as "hotel luxury at home" and awarded the mattress 5 out of 5 stars. It was breathable and offered incredible pressure relief. It's layers include a Euro-pillow top, individually wrapped coils and luxurious comfort layers, as well as zoned lumbar support. You can now get $400 off the MSRP of all sizes, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,699 (was $2,099). You'll also get industry-leading perks like free white glove delivery, 365-night trial and a forever warranty.

2. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: from £549 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is a fantastic value hybrid bed, offering a hotel feel for a reasonable price. It's made up of 5 layers, including breathable and supportive memory foam as well as coils designed to minimize motion transfer. In our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review, said it was the 'perfect balance between a soft 'hugging' top and a supportive base.' A double is £699 and you'll get a forever warranty, 365-night trial and free named-day delivery.

3. Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow: from $47.99 from $45 at Amazon

Down and feather pillows offer luxurious-feeling comfort and support, but the down-alternative Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows are still perfect for recreating hotel-luxury at home and are especially good if you have an allergy to down. Plus, they're the top affordable option in our best pillows of the year guide. Made from 100% polyester fiber and a 250 thread-count cotton cover, our tester gave it 5 out of 5 stars for temperature regulation in our Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow review and noted they should suit all sleep styles. You can now find a slight discount on Amazon, with a set of queen pillows down from $47.99 to $45.

4. Avocado Sateen Organic sheets: from $109 from $98 at Avocado

Sateen weave is generally more affordable than Egyptian cotton, and has a slightly more silky texture. These 300 thread count OEKO-TEX certified organic cotton sheets with a sateen weave from Avocado should elevate your bedroom with an instant touch of hotel elegance. You can now find this sheet set with 10% off as part of Avocado's Memorial Day Mattress sale. That drops the MSRP of a twin set from $109 to $98 while a queen (currently out of stock) retails at $125 (was $139).

Should you buy the Hotel Indigo mattress?

Buy the Hotel Indigo mattress if...

✅ You want a premium luxury bed: While neither the Beautyrest IHG Nightfall nor the Hypnos Beds can exactly be called budget-friendly, their premium price tags are down to the superior construction and feel of each brand's mattress.

✅ You need a balanced mattress: The complex build of the Beautyrest IHG Nightfall and Hypnos mattresses should give a cool, comfortable and supportive sleeping experience no matter your sleep concerns or position.

✅ You need a bed built to last: Hotel Indigo has mattresses which are built to last, thanks to the high quality materials used and the designs used by the manufacturers we have explored here.

Other considerations...

Unlike most mattresses, the Beautyrest IHG Nightfall (which we believe is used in Hotel Indigo US) does not come with a sleep trial and cannot be returned. We'd expect more from a premium range mattress other than a 10-year warranty.

Meanwhile, the process of getting your hands on a Hypnos bed in the UK, and the charges involved, is entirely dependent on the retailer you choose.