How to make your mattress feel like a 5 star hotel bed

Hotel beds are renowned for their comfort, enticing guests to snuggle up and enjoy deep, restorative sleep. Want to recreate that feel in your own home? This guide is here to help, with advice on how bedding choices can help you enjoy hotel-style luxury sleep without the high price tag.

Yes, choosing the best mattress plays a part in achieving that comfort – and if you want the actual mattresses used by hotels, you can often buy them online. However, much like a stay in a hotel is all about the experience, a good night's sleep on a hotel mattress is thanks, in part, to the overall bed experience.

The Westin Heavenly Bed was created after countless hours of research into what was required to create the perfect sleep environment. And that time was well spent, with the Heavenly Bed becoming one of the most popular hotel mattresses. Westin explains the Heavenly Bed feels so good because it uses 10 layers of bedding to create a sumptuous experience. And here's how you can do it at home for less.

5 steps to make your bed feel like the Westin Heavenly Bed

1. Use a pillow-top mattress topper

After testing more than 50 beds from different hotel chains, Westin discovered that a pillow-top mattress was the key to a dreamy night's sleep. A pillow-top mattress has a cushioned upper layer that sits above the main bulk of the mattress, providing a cozy finish to your bed – no wonder hotel chains love them.

The best pillow-top mattresses are typically premium buys, so if you're attempting to recreate the Heavenly Bed on a budget, this might not be the solution. Instead, consider adding a topper to your current mattress. The best mattress toppers bring another layer of comfort without breaking the bank.

But if you don't mind spending a little more, you can buy the bed used in Westin hotels. There's up to $1,000 off the Westin Heavenly Bed mattress and box spring at the Westin Store.

2. The triple sheeting method

If you want to emulate hotel elegance, it's not enough to just throw a fitted sheet on your bed and call it a day. The Westin Heavenly Bed uses three sheets: a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and a middle sheet.

Not quite sure what to do with all that? Let's break it down. First, a fitted sheet covers the mattress (and the mattress protector). Next, the middle sheet is placed on top of the fitted sheet and tucked in at the base and sides. After that, add your down blanket. A flat sheet is placed on top of the blanket, and the two are folded in at the sides and base. Finally, a duvet in a duvet cover is carefully positioned as the top layer.

This method is known as triple sheeting and it can reduce cleaning costs by adding easily-washable protective layers between the bigger, bulkier bedding. Also, it gives the bed a polished look, especially if you make the effort to neatly fold all the corner in.

3. Sheets with a 250 thread count (or better)

According to Westin, a 250 thread count is ideal for hotel sheets. Sheets with a thread count of 250 are strong enough to withstand frequent washing, but still fine enough to provide that crisp, luxurious feel.

At home, you can potentially up the thread count to create a finer feel to your bed. They won't need to be as hardy as the Westin sheets, as they won't be washed every time a guest checks out – although we do recommend washing your sheets one a week.

4. Pillows, pillows, and more pillows

Hotel beds are designed to luxuriate in, and numerous pillows are key to the irresistible effect. For a queen or king bed, start with two ethically-sourced feather and down pillows, placed so they sit upright against the headboard or wall. Next, place two down alternative pillows resting against the feather pillows. Finally, a boudoir pillow sits in front of the down alternative pillows.

This set-up is both decorative, inviting, and comfortable. The multi-pillow set-up can help you feel supported when sitting or reading in bed, and when you're ready to drift off, simply remove the pillows you no longer need.

5. Focus on the finish

Every detail of the Westin Heavenly Bed has been considered, from the bed skirt to the pillow shams. To recreate the feel at home, aim to emulate the same level of detail. The duvet should be placed in a duvet cover, while pillow shams and matching pillowcases should make the bed look inviting.

Finally, take care to tuck everything in. To truly create a hotel quality you want crisp corners and neat edges, not the dangling sheets and rumpled comforters we're all guilty of during a rushed morning. And keep things clean – traditional hotel whites are a good idea for easy cleaning without fading.

5 things to buy to transform your bed into the Heavenly Bed

